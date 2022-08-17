Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court

Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has directed the ED to allow 12 companies to operate their bank accounts for 48 hours, subject to certain conditions.

By ANI | Updated: 17 August 2022 17:36 IST
Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Vivo

The High Court earlier allowed Vivo Mobile to operate bank account subject to furnishing bank guarantee

Highlights
  • The 12 companies have moved the High Court through advocate Rajiv Mohan
  • Vivo Mobile had challenged the freeze of its bank accounts by the ED
  • ED said GPICPL was registered on December 3, 2014

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed a batch of petitions seeking de-freezing of their bank accounts and permission to operate. These petitions were moved in a money laundering case connected with Vivo Mobile India Private Limited.

Justice Yashwant Varma after hearing the submissions of the counsels for the petitioner and Enforcement Directorate (ED) granted relief to them subject to certain conditions to be followed by the petitioners including maintaining the amount in question in the bank account on the day of freezing.

The bench directed the ED to permit the petitioner 48 hours to operate their bank accounts.

The 12 companies have moved the High Court through advocate Rajiv Mohan seeking de-freezing of their bank accounts.

It was submitted before the bench that the petitioners' bank accounts were put on a debit freeze since July 6 this year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case connected with Vivo Mobiles.

The counsel submitted that due to the freezing of bank accounts the petitioner companies were not able to meet their expenses including rentals, salaries etc. In view of this, the Bank accounts should be allowed to operate.

It was also submitted that the other batch of petitions seeking the same relief was allowed by the court on August 8.

Earlier the High Court on July 13 this year had allowed Vivo Mobile to operate the bank account subject to furnishing a bank guarantee of Rs. 950 crore. The company had challenged the freeze of its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the ED, Vivo India's nearly 23 associated firms such as Grand Prospect International Communication (GPICPL) transferred huge amounts to the firm and out of the total sale proceeds of Rs. 1,25,185 crore, it remitted Rs. 62,476 crore, almost 50 percent of the turnover out of India, mainly to China.

"These companies are found to have transferred huge amounts of funds to Vivo India. Further, out of the total sale proceeds of Rs. 1,25,185 crores, Vivo India remitted Rs. 62,476 crores almost 50 percent of the turnover out of India, mainly to China," the ED informed.

The ED said this after it carried out searches at 48 locations across the country belonging to Vivo Mobiles India Private Limited and its 23 associated companies such as GPICPL.

It further said GPICPL was registered on December 3, 2014, at the Registrar of Companies, Shimla, with registered addresses of Solan in Himachal Pradesh and Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The company was incorporated by Zhengshen Ou, Bin Lou and Zhang Jie with the help of Nitin Garg, a Chartered Accountant.

"Bin Lou left India on April 26, 2018. Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie left India in 2021."

PMLA Investigation by ED was initiated by recording an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on February 3 this year on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Kalkaji police station under Delhi Police on December 5 last year against GPICPL and its Director, shareholders and certifying professionals on the basis of a complaint filed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Enforcement Directorate, Vivo India, Vivo Mobile, Grand Prospect International Communication
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Wide-Angle Camera Doesn’t Support Recording 4K Video at 60fps: Report
Colombia to Soon Get Digital Currency Aimed at Slashing Tax Evasion Crimes

Related Stories

Vivo India Money Laundering Probe: Firms Permitted to Operate Frozen Bank Accounts by Delhi High Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  6. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  9. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7 Ahead of Busy Fall Product Season
  2. Coinbase Insider Trading Could Be More Widespread Than First US Case, Study Claims
  3. Jio Leads Race in Adding Mobile Subscribers in June; Airtel, Vodafone Idea Significantly Behind: TRAI
  4. Samsung Says No Impact of Inflation on Phone Sales; Records 50,000 Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bookings
  5. NTPC Lowers Carbon Footprint; Plans Projects to Light Up 2 Lakh Households, Reduce CO2 Emissions
  6. Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Spotify Offering 3-Month Free Subscription to New Premium Members Under Select Plans; Reportedly Testing Audio Reactions
  8. Social Media Firms Introduce Few Changes Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
  9. Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files Application for Creditor Protection in Singapore
  10. Noise, Other Homegrown Brands Lead Wearables Shipments in India During H1 2022: IDC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.