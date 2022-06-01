Technology News
loading

Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support

Vivo X80 Pro was the last flagship from the company.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 1 June 2022 19:20 IST
Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support

Vivo X80 Pro (pictured) came with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo was earlier expected to offer only 100W fast charging
  • Vivo might offer a battery with more than 4,000mAh capacity
  • Company’s last flagship was launched in April this year

Vivo is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone that is expected to come with a whopping 200W fast charging support. It was said that Vivo was earlier working on offering 100W fast charging with the phone, but now, with a new charging adaptor, the company is expecting to exceed the 200W fast charging capabilities. The flagship smartphone is now expected to support 20V / 10A charging. It is also being said that the whole line will be backwards compatible with 120W, 80W, and 66W charging rates.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, posted that Vivo is currently working on a flagship that will support 200W fast charging. He said that the company was earlier planning on offering the smartphone with only 100W fast charging, but since the company has changed to a new charging adaptor that supports 20V, it has managed to offer up to 200W fast charging support. The tipster added that this makes the entire lineup backwards compatible with 120W, 80W, and 66W charging rates. It was also hinted that the smartphone might get a battery with a capacity larger than 4000mAh.

Neither the name nor any other details regarding specifications and availability of the smartphone were revealed. Vivo has also not confirmed the launch or the 200W fast charging claims.

The last flagship from the company was the Vivo X80 Pro that was launched in April this year. To recall, the smartphone came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and quad rear camera setup. It housed a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and wireless charging support. It got a 6.78-inch touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, it came with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, it was equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel shooter. It came with Android 12 and OriginOS Ocean out-of-the-box.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X80 Pro, Android 12
Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India

Related Stories

Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  2. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  3. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  4. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Tipped to Sport Qualcomm, MediaTek SoCs, 120W Charging
  6. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  7. Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in June
  8. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  9. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support
  2. Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Jupiter Wagons Enters Electric Mobility Market in Collaboration With EA GreenPower, to Launch Commercial EVs
  4. Oppo A57 Key Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra
  6. Researchers Develop Machine That Can Preserve Human Liver Outside Body for Several Days
  7. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals
  8. Realme Pad X Tipped to Launch in India Before June 15, Key Specifications Leaked
  9. Elon Musk Reportedly Warns Tesla Executives to Return to Office or Leave Company
  10. Interstellar Travel May Be Possible Without Spaceships in Future, Here's How
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.