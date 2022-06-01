Vivo is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone that is expected to come with a whopping 200W fast charging support. It was said that Vivo was earlier working on offering 100W fast charging with the phone, but now, with a new charging adaptor, the company is expecting to exceed the 200W fast charging capabilities. The flagship smartphone is now expected to support 20V / 10A charging. It is also being said that the whole line will be backwards compatible with 120W, 80W, and 66W charging rates.

Tipster Digital Chat Station, on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, posted that Vivo is currently working on a flagship that will support 200W fast charging. He said that the company was earlier planning on offering the smartphone with only 100W fast charging, but since the company has changed to a new charging adaptor that supports 20V, it has managed to offer up to 200W fast charging support. The tipster added that this makes the entire lineup backwards compatible with 120W, 80W, and 66W charging rates. It was also hinted that the smartphone might get a battery with a capacity larger than 4000mAh.

Neither the name nor any other details regarding specifications and availability of the smartphone were revealed. Vivo has also not confirmed the launch or the 200W fast charging claims.

The last flagship from the company was the Vivo X80 Pro that was launched in April this year. To recall, the smartphone came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and quad rear camera setup. It housed a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support and wireless charging support. It got a 6.78-inch touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate. At the front, it came with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, it was equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel shooter. It came with Android 12 and OriginOS Ocean out-of-the-box.

