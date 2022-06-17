Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details

Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details

Umidigi Bison 2 Pro has been priced at $384.6 (roughly Rs. 30,000) globally.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 June 2022 19:46 IST
Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Umidigi

Umidigi Bison 2 (pictured) comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro currently available on AliExpress
  • Delivery of the smartphones is yet to start
  • Bison 2 comes with 6GB of RAM

Umidigi Bison 2 series has launched globally with MediaTek Helio P90 SoC and pack a 6,150mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support. The smartphones have been announced globally and is currently available for purchase on the AliExpress website. There are two models on offer from the company, Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro. The only difference between the two models is the internal storage. The phones feature a 6.5-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, full-HD+ resolution, and capacitive multi-touch. The smartphones get a PowerVR GM 9446 GPU.

Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro price, availability

The Bison 2 series has been launched globally. The Umidigi Bison 2 gets a price tag of $326.9 (roughly Rs. 25,500) globally, whereas the Bison 2 Pro has been priced at $384.6 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The rugged smartphones are currently available for purchase on the AliExpress website. The smartphones are only available in a Black colour option.

Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro specifications

The company has launched the two smartphones with very little differences. The Bison 2 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Whereas, the Bison 2 Pro gets 8GB of RAM with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The rear design of the two smartphones is also a little different. The Pro model gets the branding in the middle of the back panel with metallic finish and the Bison 2 gets it at the bottom left of the rear panel. Looking at the common specifications of the smartphones, they feature a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and capacitive multi-touch.

The new Umidigi Bison 2 series smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel (f/2.2) primary sensor, 16-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) macro lens. The rear cameras come with up to 1080p video recording support at 30fps. At the front, the smartphones sport a 24-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera with up to 1080p video recording capability at 30fps.

The Bison 2 series is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC and PowerVR GM 9446 GPU for gaming. They get a 6,150mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, they come with a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth HID, 4G, 3.5mm audio jack, and OTG support. Since these are rugged smartphones, they come with water, dust, and shock resistant ratings. The handset runs on Android 12, and for security it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock. In the box of the Umidigi Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro, customers will get a pre-applied screen protector, a USB Type-C cable, and a power adapter along with the handset.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Umidigi Bison 2 Pro

Umidigi Bison 2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P90 (MT6779)
Front Camera 24-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,150mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Umidigi, Umidigi Bison 2, Umidigi Bison 2 Pro, Umidigi Bison 2 Price, Umidigi Bison 2 Pro Price, Umidigi Bison 2 Specifications, Umidigi Bison 2 Pro Specifications, Android 12
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  4. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Pad 5 Review: The Android Tablet Experience Done Right
  6. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  7. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
  8. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  9. Nothing to Auction First 100 Units of Phone 1 on StockX
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  2. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  3. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  4. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  5. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
  6. Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Reportedly Spotted Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Astronomers Spot Two Earth-Like Planets in a Nearby Multiplanet System
  9. TSMC’s 3nm SoCs to Debut in 2023, 2nm Chips Production to Begin 2025
  10. Elon Musk Sued by Tesla Shareholder Over Racism, Sexual Harassment Complaints
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.