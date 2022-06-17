Umidigi Bison 2 series has launched globally with MediaTek Helio P90 SoC and pack a 6,150mAh battery that offers 18W fast charging support. The smartphones have been announced globally and is currently available for purchase on the AliExpress website. There are two models on offer from the company, Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro. The only difference between the two models is the internal storage. The phones feature a 6.5-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, full-HD+ resolution, and capacitive multi-touch. The smartphones get a PowerVR GM 9446 GPU.

Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro price, availability

The Bison 2 series has been launched globally. The Umidigi Bison 2 gets a price tag of $326.9 (roughly Rs. 25,500) globally, whereas the Bison 2 Pro has been priced at $384.6 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The rugged smartphones are currently available for purchase on the AliExpress website. The smartphones are only available in a Black colour option.

Umidigi Bison 2, Bison 2 Pro specifications

The company has launched the two smartphones with very little differences. The Bison 2 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Whereas, the Bison 2 Pro gets 8GB of RAM with 256GB of inbuilt storage. The rear design of the two smartphones is also a little different. The Pro model gets the branding in the middle of the back panel with metallic finish and the Bison 2 gets it at the bottom left of the rear panel. Looking at the common specifications of the smartphones, they feature a 6.5-inch display with full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and capacitive multi-touch.

The new Umidigi Bison 2 series smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel (f/2.2) primary sensor, 16-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) macro lens. The rear cameras come with up to 1080p video recording support at 30fps. At the front, the smartphones sport a 24-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera with up to 1080p video recording capability at 30fps.

The Bison 2 series is powered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC and PowerVR GM 9446 GPU for gaming. They get a 6,150mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, they come with a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, Bluetooth HID, 4G, 3.5mm audio jack, and OTG support. Since these are rugged smartphones, they come with water, dust, and shock resistant ratings. The handset runs on Android 12, and for security it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock. In the box of the Umidigi Bison 2 and Bison 2 Pro, customers will get a pre-applied screen protector, a USB Type-C cable, and a power adapter along with the handset.

