Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies

Revenue from Russia and Ukraine accounts for less than one percent of its total revenue, Qualcomm had said.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2022 15:02 IST
Highlights
  • Qualcomm's senior vice president of government affairs disclosed the news
  • Fedorov suggested sending satellite phones for Ukrainian rescuers
  • Several US companies are halting operations in Russia

Chipmaker Qualcomm said on Wednesday it has stopped selling its products to Russian companies in compliance with the US-imposed sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

The company's action was disclosed by its senior vice president of government affairs, Nate Tibbits, in a tweet as a reply to a comment by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Urging Tibbits to stop supplies to Russia, Fedorov said Qualcomm products are still available in Russia and it "inadvertently enables this country to kill thousands of Ukrainians."

In his reply, Tibbits said, "This is incorrect. Qualcomm has called for a peaceful resolution to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, made direct donations to relief organizations & match employee contributions."

"We comply with US sanctions & laws are not selling products to Russian companies," he said.

Thanking the move, Fedorov subsequently suggested that the chipmaker can send its satellite phones for Ukrainian rescuers if it wants to help.

While the invasion has drawn the ire of Western nations and resulted in several US companies halting operations in Russia, the country has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Revenue from Russia and Ukraine accounts for less than 1 percent of its total revenue, Qualcomm had said at its stockholder meeting earlier this month.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

