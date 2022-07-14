Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand

TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand

TSMC’s increase in second-quarter profit is its biggest jump in earnings in eight quarters.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 16:06 IST
TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand

TSMC said in April that its chip capacity would remain tight this year

Highlights
  • The chip shortage had also hurt global automakers
  • Shares of TSMC have fallen about 23 percent so far this year
  • TSMC clients include chip majors such as Qualcomm

Taiwan's TSMC posted a 76.4 percent surge in second-quarter profit on Thursday, the biggest jump in earnings in eight quarters that handily beat market estimates, thanks to red-hot demand for its chips amid a two-year long global shortage. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple supplier, said net profit for April-June rose to a record TWD 237 billion (roughly Rs. 63,300 crore).

That beat an average TWD 219.13 billion estimate from 19 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The strong results underscore demand for Apple's iPhone 13 that continues to sell well despite record global inflation and worries of a looming recession, as well as solid sales of high performance computing (HPC) chips used in 5G networks and artificial intelligence.

Some chipmakers including Micron Technology have recently said the tight chip market has given way to a glut in a matter of weeks, following two years of huge pandemic-fuelled sales of phones and laptops that caused a crisis.

The shortage had also hurt global automakers that were forced to cut production.

TSMC, whose clients also include chip majors such as Qualcomm said in April that its chip capacity would remain tight this year.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 36.6 percent to $18.16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,45,100 crore), higher than its previous estimated range of between $17.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,40,600 crore) and $18.2 billion (roughly Rs. 1,45,400 crore).

Shares of TSMC have fallen about 23 percent so far this year, giving the firm a market value of $408.3 billion (roughly Rs. 32,62,900 crore). The stock rose 1 percent on Thursday, compared with a 0.8 percent gain for the benchmark index.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, iPhone 13, Qualcomm
UK Treasury Invites Public Evidences Around Crypto-Related Risks, Opportunities
TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  3. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  7. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of First Electric Sedan
  8. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. TSMC Quarterly Profit Surges 76 Percent, Beats Market Estimates on Strong iPhone 13 Demand
  2. UK Treasury Invites Public Evidences Around Crypto-Related Risks, Opportunities
  3. Moto X30 Pro 200-Megapixel Camera Sample Teased by Executive
  4. Vivo Y02s Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  5. TikTok Maker Launches Kesong App in China in Bid to Compete With Market Leader
  6. Foxconn Needs Government Approval for China Chip Firm Investment, Taiwan Says
  7. Nokia T20 With Unisoc T610 SoC, 8,200mAh Battery Launched in China: All Details
  8. Alzheimer's Research Uncovers Role of Tau Protein in Disease Development, Could Provide New Treatment Target
  9. Black Mirror Season 6 Casts Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, More: Report
  10. Google Faces Probe From Italian Competition Watchdog Over Data Portability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.