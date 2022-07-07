Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme announced the launch of the limited-edition variant of its Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition in India on Thursday. The Shenzen company has collaborated with Marvel Studios to launch the smartphone in time for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder today. The Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the sole 12GB+256GB storage model and will be available for purchase in a Nitro Blue colour option starting July 13, via Realme's website, Flipkart and mainline stores, according to the company.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.