Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme announced the launch of the limited-edition variant of its Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition phone on Thursday. 

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 July 2022 12:47 IST
Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme announced the launch of the limited-edition variant of its Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition in India on Thursday. The Shenzen company has collaborated with Marvel Studios to launch the smartphone in time for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder today. The Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the sole 12GB+256GB storage model and will be available for purchase in a Nitro Blue colour option starting July 13, via Realme's website, Flipkart and mainline stores, according to the company.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Refresh
Comments
Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter for breaking news and more.
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Chat Transfer Feature to More Beta Testers: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 1 May Get Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Ultra-Wide Camera
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  6. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  7. Vivo India Directors Said to Leave Country as ED Intensifies Probe
  8. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  9. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Infinix Zero Ultra With 180W Thunder Charge Technology Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Huobi Subsidiary Receives FinCEN License of Operation in the US: Here's What It Means
  4. iQoo 9T Leaked Key Specifications Tip 120W FlashCharge, 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  5. The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Trailer: A Bloody Final Battle on the Cards
  6. Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade Completes Sepolia Trial, Developers Say ‘No Hiccups Will Delay Merge’
  7. Italy's Government to Provide Subsidies of Up to $46 Million for Blockchain Companies
  8. Twitter Withholds Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s July 2 Kaali Movie Poster Tweet
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Android to iOS Chat Transfer Feature to More Beta Testers: Report
  10. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Global Launch Teased; Full Specifications, Pricing Surface Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.