Tecno Spark 9T was launched in India on Thursday as the successor to the Tecno Spark 8T. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 7GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual front flashlight. The smartphone was launched in Nigeria last month with a different set of specifications. Tecno is also running Tecno Spark 9T Quiz offering Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay balance.

Tecno Spark 9T price, availability

The Tecno Spark 9T price in India has been set at Rs. 9,299 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Tecno says it is an introductory price. We have reached out to the company for more information on the special offer and we will update this space when the update comes in.

The Tecno Spark 9T will be available for purchase in India from August 6 on Amazon in Atlantic Blue and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Tecno Spark 9T specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Tecno Spark 9T runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Dot-Notch Display that offers a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and 401ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with HyperEngine technology that is claimed to provide intelligent resource management. The SoC is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Tecno Spark 9T comes with Memory Fusion technology that borrows up to 3GB of storage and uses it as RAM (effectively 7GB). As per Tecno, the bigger RAM provides up to 43 percent improvement in launching apps.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 9T sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There is a 2-megapixel sensor alongside an AI sensor. It also comes with a Super Night Mode to click well-lit images in low-light conditions. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual front flashlight.

The Tecno Spark 9T comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card (up to 512GB) slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (18W flash charger in box).

It comes with an IPX2 splash-resistant rating and gets a smart anti-oil side fingerprint sensor as well as Face Unlock feature for biometrics. The Tecno Spark 9T also sports speakers with DTS surround Sound. The phone measures 164.5x76.05x8.85mm.

