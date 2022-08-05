Technology News
  Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Tecno Spark 9T is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 August 2022 14:07 IST
Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Tecno Spark 9T was launched in India on July 28

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 9T will go on sale via Amazon
  • Tecno Spark 9T runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11
  • Tecno Spark 9T houses a triple rear camera setup

Tecno Spark 9T is set to start sale in India on August 6 midnight via the e-commerce site Amazon. The smartphone from Tecno was launched in India late last month and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 7GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel AI triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone was also launched in Nigeria in June with a different set of specifications. Interested buyers can also avail of some offers when purchasing the Spark 9T.

Tecno Spark 9T price in India, launch offers

The Tecno Spark 9T was launched in India on July 28 and has been priced at Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. There are no other storage variants for the smartphone. Tecno says it is an introductory price. Gadgets 360 reached out to the company for more information on the special offer and we are yet to hear back from them.

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will start sale at 12am on August 6 via Amazon and as a part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, there is a 10 percent discount offered to buyers using SBI Credit Card to make purchases. Tecno is also running a Tecno Spark 9T Quiz offering Rs. 500 as Amazon Pay balance.

The Tecno Spark 9T comes in two colour variants — Atlantic Blue and Turquoise Cyan colours.

Tecno Spark 9T specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Tecno Spark 9T runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Dot-Notch Display that offers a 90.1 percent screen-to-body ratio and 401ppi pixel density. The handset from Tecno is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with HyperEngine technology that is claimed to provide intelligent resource management. The SoC is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Tecno Spark 9T comes with Memory Fusion technology that borrows up to 3GB of storage and uses it as RAM (effectively 7GB).

For optics, the Tecno Spark 9T houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF). There is a 2-megapixel sensor alongside an AI sensor. It also comes with a Super Night Mode to click well-lit images in low-light conditions. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual front flashlight.

The Tecno Spark 9T also features 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated MicroSD card (up to 512GB) slot. Connectivity options in the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GNSS, Galileo, Beidou, and QZSS. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging (18W flash charger in box).

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Spark 9T, Tecno Spark 9T price in India, Tecno Spark 9T specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
