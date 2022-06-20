Tecno Spark 9T has been launched in Nigeria as the latest Spark series smartphone from the brand. The new handset features a 90Hz refresh rate display, a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 13-megapixel sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Tecno Spark 9T features a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations with maximum onboard storage of 128GB. The Tecno Spark 9T come as a successor to the Tecno Spark 8T that was launched in December last year in India.

Tecno Spark 9T price, availability

Details about the Tecno Spark 9T are not listed on the company's official website at the time of writing. As per a report by DroidAfrica, the price of Tecno Spark 9T has been set at NGN 78,300 (roughly Rs. 14,590) in Nigeria for the base 4GB RAM +64GB storage model. The top-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant reportedly costs NGN 88,000 (roughly Rs. 16,300). It is said to come in Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

To recall, Tecno Spark 8T was unveiled in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark 9T specifications

As per a report on the company's support forum, the new dual-SIM(Nano) Tecno Spark 9T runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and features 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 9T has a dual rear camera unit along with quad LED flash. The camera setup includes a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone carries a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with dual flash. Further, it offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. The handset has a fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Tecno Spark 9T comes with a 5,000mAh battery.