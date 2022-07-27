Technology News
loading

Tecno Spark 9T India Launch Date Set for July 28, Specifications Teased

Tecno Spark 9T is confirmed to feature MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 July 2022 15:04 IST
Tecno Spark 9T India Launch Date Set for July 28, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

Tecno Spark 9T is teased to sport a water-drop style notch display

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 9T launch date in India has been announced
  • The RAM in Tecno Spark 9T can be expanded up to 7GB
  • It is teased to include 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 9T is all set to hit the Indian market on July 28, the Chinese company confirmed on Tuesday through its official social media channel. A dedicated microsite on the Amazon India website is also teasing the specifications of the Tecno Spark 9T ahead of launch. The Indian variant of the Tecno Spark 9T has a water-drop style notch display and a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, as per the microsite. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging support are the other key highlights of the smartphone. Tecno unveiled the Tecno Spark 9T in select global markets last month.

The launch of Tecno Spark 9T will take place on July 28, the Chinese vendor announced through a post on Twitter. Amazon earlier this week created a dedicated landing page on its website to announce the release of the Tecno Spark 9T in the Indian market. However, the time of the launch event and India pricing details of the smartphone are unknown at this moment.

To recall, the Tecno Spark 9T was unveiled in Nigeria in June and reportedly costs NGN 78,300 (roughly Rs. 14,590) for the base 4GB RAM +64GB storage model. The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range.

The predecessor, the Tecno Spark 8T was unveiled in India last year with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark 9T specifications

The Amazon listing indicates that the Tecno Spark 9T will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD display. The display will have a waterdrop style notch to house the selfie shooter. The handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually extended up to 7GB using the additional inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 9T will feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensor. As mentioned, it will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The listing also suggests a 5,000mAh battery in the upcoming phone. The phone is teased to come with 18W fast charging support that is claimed to fill the battery from 0 to 50 percent in less than one hour.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 9T, Tecno Spark 9T Specifications, Tecno Spark 9T Price, Tecno Spark 9 Series, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colour Options Revealed in Leaked Press Renders Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Tecno Spark 9T India Launch Date Set for July 28, Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. 5G Spectrum Auction Undergoes Fifth Round of Bidding
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry
  6. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  7. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  8. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Camera Sensor Tipped: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
  2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely: Report
  3. Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings
  4. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  5. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Flight Jacket Sells at Auction for $2.8 Million
  9. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. Redmi K50S Pro 200-Megapixel Sensor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped Again, Along With Other Specifications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.