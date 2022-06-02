Technology News
Tecno Spark 9 Pro With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched

Tecno Spark 9 Pro comes in Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm, and Quantum Black colour options.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 June 2022 17:15 IST
Tecno Spark 9 Pro features a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 9 Pro succeeds Tecno Spark 8 Pro
  • There is a 5,000mAh battery on Tecno Spark 9 Pro
  • It packs 128GB of onboard storage.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro has been unveiled in Africa as the latest Spark series phone from the brand. The new device comes with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and features a waterdrop-style notch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The handset is available in a single 4GB RAM variant with 128GB of onboard storage. Other highlights about the phone include a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel sensor and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is a successor of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro which was launched last year.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price, availability

The company has not shared price details about the Tecno Spark 9 Pro yet. The handset will be initially available in Africa in Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm, and Quantum Black colour options. Tecno hasn't provided any details as to when this phone might be launched in India or other regions.

To recall, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro arrived in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 10,599 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specifications 

The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

For optics, the Tecno Spark 9 Pro has a triple rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.6 lens. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel in-depth sensor and an AI lens. For selfies, the smartphone carries a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The camera unit comes preloaded with a list of camera modes, including super night mode 3.0 and face beauty (5.0) mode among others. Further, it packs 128GB of onboard storage.

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support. The handset measures 8.42mm in thickness.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro, Tecno Spark 9 Pro Specifications, Tecno Spark 8 Pro, Tecno
