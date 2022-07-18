Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 9 was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek G37 SoC and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 12, features a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Pricing for the handset starts at Rs. 9,499, according to the company. It will be available in Infinity Black and Sky Mirror colour options and will go on sale via Amazon on 23rd July 2022.

