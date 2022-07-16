Tecno Spark 9 With 11GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 18

Tecno Spark 9 will be unveiled by the company for the Indian market on July 18. Tecno Mobile claims the Tecno Spark 9 to be the first smartphone under Rs. 10,000 segment to offer up to 11GB of RAM. The upcoming smartphone packs 6GB of physical RAM along with up to 5GB of extendable virtual RAM. It also features 128GB of onboard storage. This entry-level handset will target the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment. It will have to compete with the Redmi 9 Activ, Realme Narzo 50i, Oppo A15s, among other handsets, at this price point.

Tecno Spark 9 price, availability in India

Tecno Mobile shared a tweet on Friday announcing that the Tecno Spark 9 will launch in India in July 18. It will be priced under Rs. 10,000. A microsite on Amazon has also confirmed that this smartphone will come in Infinity Black and Sky Mirror colours.

Tecno Spark 9 specifications

Tecno Spark 9, as reported before, will offer a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 9 packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It features 11GB of RAM (6GB physical RAM + 5GB virtual RAM) and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone houses a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and boots Android 12 out of the box.

The camera specifications of the smartphone have not been revealed yet. However, the design images indicate the Tecno Spark 9 to feature a square camera module on the back. This module houses a dual-camera setup along with a prop camera, one LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor. It also sports a water-drop style notch on the front for the selfie snapper.

Recently, the company launched the Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo in India.

