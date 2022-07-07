Technology News
loading

Tecno Spark 8P Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

Tecno Spark 8P is said to come in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 July 2022 10:45 IST
Tecno Spark 8P Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 8P comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8P India launch is scheduled for today
  • The Tecno phone was launched in the Philippines last year
  • Tecno Spark 8P is said to carry MediaTek Helio G85 SoC in India

Tecno Spark 8P price in India has been tipped just hours before the official announcement. The new Tecno phone was initially launched in some markets last year. It comes with features including triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The Tecno Spark 8P also carries an octa-core MediaTek SoC and includes DTS Stereo Sound. It is likely to sit alongside other budget models in the Spark series that added the Tecno Spark 8C, Spark Go 2022, and Spark 8 Pro in the recent past.

Tecno Spark 8P price in India (expected)

The Tecno Spark 8P price in India will be set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, tipster Paras Guglani said in a tweet posted on Thursday. The tipster has also leaked detailed specifications of the smartphone.

Earlier this month, Tecno teased the launch of the Spark 8P in India. The company also recently confirmed that it is officially launching the phone later on Thursday. However, exact pricing and availability of the Spark 8P are yet to be announced.

The Tecno Spark 8P was launched in the Philippines in November last year, with a price tag of PHP 7,499 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration.

Tecno Spark 8P specifications

The specifications tipped by Guglani are identical to ones that appeared at the time of the Tecno Spark 8P launch in the Philippines. However, the India model is also tipped to have a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while its Philippines model came with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. The phone is also said to come in the 4GB + 64GB configuration. The Philippines model had the 4GB + 128GB variant.

 

The Tecno Spark 8P runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Dot display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 401ppi of pixel density. The phone carries the triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with dual-LED flash.

Tecno has equipped the Spark 8P with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone also comes in a splash-resistant build that is IPX2-certified.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8P price in India, Tecno Spark 8P specifications, Tecno Spark 8P, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Elon Musk Said to Have Twins With Top Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Last Year: Report
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased to Pack LPDDR5X RAM Ahead of Launch on July 12
Tecno Spark 8P Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  2. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  3. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  6. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  7. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  9. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased to Pack LPDDR5X RAM Ahead of Launch on July 12
  2. Tecno Spark 8P Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Elon Musk Said to Have Twins With Top Neuralink Executive Shivon Zilis Last Year: Report
  4. Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Spin-Off and Play Based on Original Idea by the Duffer Brothers
  5. Samsung Electronics' Q2 Profit Likely Rose 11 Percent on Solid Server Chip Demand
  6. India's PLI Schemes Reduced Dependency on Mobile Imports by 33 Percent in FY22: Report
  7. Vivo India Directors Said to Leave Country as ED Intensifies Money Laundering Probe
  8. Facebook Asks US Court for Old FTC Documents in Antitrust Fight Against Company's Merger
  9. Virgin Galactic Partners With Boeing Aurora to Build Two Launch Carrier Aircrafts
  10. Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Expected to Launch This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.