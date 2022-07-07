Tecno Spark 8P was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone features a display with a waterdrop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and comes with a Memory Fusion feature that borrows some storage to use it as RAM in order to offer a stutter-free mobile experience. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The handset sits among the Tecno Spark 8C, Spark Go 2022, and Spark 8 Pro smartphones that have already made their debut in the country.

Tecno Spark 8P price in India

The Tecno Spark 8P price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the lone model that has 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage option. As per Tecno, the smartphone is available for purchase at retail stores in India in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

The Tecno Spark 8P was launched in the Philippines in November last year, with a price tag of PHP 7,499 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration.

Tecno Spark 8P specifications

The Tecno Spark 8P runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Dot display with 401ppi of pixel density. Unlike the model that was launched in the Philippines which has the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, the Indian variant comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be extended up to 7GB with a Memory Fusion feature. Tecno claims that the smartphone delivers up to 43 percent improvement in average time of launching various apps.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8P packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens with Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). It comes with features such as shooting modes including 2K time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash.

Tecno Spark 8P packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging. The phone also comes in a splash-resistant build that is IPX2-certified. It also packs speakers with DTS surround sound.