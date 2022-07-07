Technology News
  Tecno Spark 8P With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8P With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8P price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 July 2022 13:36 IST
Tecno Spark 8P With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 8P is launched in four colour options in India

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8P sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display
  • The smartphone comes with Memory Fusion technology
  • Tecno Spark 8P packs a 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 8P was launched in India on Thursday. The smartphone features a display with a waterdrop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek SoC and comes with a Memory Fusion feature that borrows some storage to use it as RAM in order to offer a stutter-free mobile experience. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The handset sits among the Tecno Spark 8C, Spark Go 2022, and Spark 8 Pro smartphones that have already made their debut in the country.

Tecno Spark 8P price in India

The Tecno Spark 8P price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the lone model that has 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage option. As per Tecno, the smartphone is available for purchase at retail stores in India in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold, and Turquoise Cyan colour options.

The Tecno Spark 8P was launched in the Philippines in November last year, with a price tag of PHP 7,499 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 4GB + 128GB configuration.

Tecno Spark 8P specifications

The Tecno Spark 8P runs Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Dot display with 401ppi of pixel density. Unlike the model that was launched in the Philippines which has the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, the Indian variant comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be extended up to 7GB with a Memory Fusion feature. Tecno claims that the smartphone delivers up to 43 percent improvement in average time of launching various apps.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8P packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens with Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). It comes with features such as shooting modes including 2K time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a dual LED flash.

Tecno Spark 8P packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging. The phone also comes in a splash-resistant build that is IPX2-certified. It also packs speakers with DTS surround sound.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Chromecast With TV (4K) Price in India Revealed; Listed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Apple Watch With Fingerprint Sensor May Be in the Works, Patent Suggests

