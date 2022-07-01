Technology News
Tecno Spark 8P India Launch Teased, 50-megapixel Triple Rear Camera Confirmed

The exact Indian launch date of the Tecno Spark 8P has not been confirmed yet.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 July 2022 18:29 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

The upcoming Tecno Spark 8P in India will feature triple rear camera setup

  • Tecno Spark 8P India launch has been teased on social media
  • The smartphone was launched globally last year
  • The global variant of Tecno Spark 8P sports a 6.6-inch display

Tecno Spark 8P India launch was teased by the Chinese company on Monday. To recall, the smartphone made its debut in some markets last year. Now, Tecno Mobile India has released a teaser that shows that the upcoming Tecno smartphone will offer '7GB' of RAM. The teaser also shows that the Tecno Spark 8P will come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera in India. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot Notch Screen with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels. The launch of the Indian variant of the smartphone is expected soon, but unfortunately, exact details weren't provided.

Tecno Spark 8P India launch, expected price in India

The India launch of the Tecno Spark 8P smartphone has been teased by Tecno Mobile India on Twitter as well as on Facebook. However, the exact date of its launch in India has not been revealed yet but the teaser shows that the Tecno Spark 8P is coming soon.

As for the expected price of the Tecno Spark 8P in India, the smartphone was launched in the Philippines in November last year, at PHP 7,499 (roughly Rs. 10,800). We can expect India pricing to be around the same.

Tecno Spark 8P specifications, features

As mentioned above, the teaser released by the company shows that the upcoming Indian variant of the Tecno Spark 8P carries 7GB of RAM. Of course, this must mean it uses Tecno's Memory Fusion tech, using 3GB of onboard storage to virtually increase the total RAM from the 4GB actually offered. Also, it has been confirmed that it will feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Apart from this, the company has not revealed any other specifications of the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark 8P.

The global variant of the Tecno Spark 8P sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dot Notch Screen with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels at a pixel density of 480 pixels per inch (ppi). It is powered by an octa-core SoC (different countries have different processors), with the Philippines variant powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It runs on Android 11. There is an 8-megapixel front facing camera on board, with a dual flash module. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, the global variant of the smartphone comes with DTS Stereo Sound Effect and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8P, Android 11, Tecno Spark 8P Specifications, Tecno Spark 8P Price in India
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
OneCoin Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Ruja Ignatova Added to FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List
