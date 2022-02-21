Tecno Spark 8C was launched in India on Monday, February 21, as the latest affordable smartphone from the company owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new Tecno handset comes in four different colour options and features artificial intelligence (AI)-based dual rear cameras, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The Tecno Spark 8C has a 90Hz refresh-rate display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone battery is said to deliver up to 53 hours of calling time and up to 137 hours of music playback time. Tecno Spark 8C comes as a successor to the Tecno Spark 8 that was launched last year.

Tecno Spark 8C price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8C price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the lone 3GB + 64GB storage variant. This is an introductory launch price, as per the company. Although there's been no word on how long the introductory period is expected to last. The phone comes in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colour options and will go on sale through Amazon starting February 24.

The vanilla Tecno Spark 8, on the other hand, was launched in September last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,999.

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8C runs on Android 11 with HiOS v7.6 on top. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 480 nits of peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 262ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. Tecno Spark 8C also comes with a Memory Fusion virtual RAM feature, which essentially increases the phone's RAM by 3GB, taking it up to a total of 6GB.

For optics, the new Tecno Spark 8C features an AI-powered dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The rear camera setup supports features such as AI Beauty 3.0, Wide Selfie, Portrait mode, HDR, and Filters. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with a selfie flash. Other camera features include 1080p time-lapse photography and 120fps slow motion video recording.

Tecno Spark 8C comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that supports expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on Tecno Spark 8C include 4G LTE, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Tecno Spark 8C comes with a face unlock feature and there is also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Additionally, the handset packs DTS Sound and features SOPlay 2.0 app to help customise music tracks for playback along with HiParty app. Tecno Spark 8C has an IPX2 splash-resistant build as well.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Spark 8C. As mentioned, the battery is said to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time, up to 89 days of standby time, and up to 53 hours of calling time.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.