Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark 8C comes at a special launch price of Rs. 7,499 for the single 3GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 February 2022 13:57 IST
Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 8C is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 8C comes in four different colours
  • It will go on sale via Amazon starting February 24
  • Tecno Spark 8C sports a fingerprint scanner

Tecno Spark 8C was launched in India on Monday, February 21, as the latest affordable smartphone from the company owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new Tecno handset comes in four different colour options and features artificial intelligence (AI)-based dual rear cameras, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The Tecno Spark 8C has a 90Hz refresh-rate display and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone battery is said to deliver up to 53 hours of calling time and up to 137 hours of music playback time. Tecno Spark 8C comes as a successor to the Tecno Spark 8 that was launched last year.

Tecno Spark 8C price in India, availability

Tecno Spark 8C price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the lone 3GB + 64GB storage variant. This is an introductory launch price, as per the company. Although there's been no word on how long the introductory period is expected to last. The phone comes in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colour options and will go on sale through Amazon starting February 24.

The vanilla Tecno Spark 8, on the other hand, was launched in September last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,999.

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 8C runs on Android 11 with HiOS v7.6 on top. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ Dot Notch display with 480 nits of peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a pixel density of 262ppi. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. Tecno Spark 8C also comes with a Memory Fusion virtual RAM feature, which essentially increases the phone's RAM by 3GB, taking it up to a total of 6GB.

For optics, the new Tecno Spark 8C features an AI-powered dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The rear camera setup supports features such as AI Beauty 3.0, Wide Selfie, Portrait mode, HDR, and Filters. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with a selfie flash. Other camera features include 1080p time-lapse photography and 120fps slow motion video recording.

Tecno Spark 8C comes with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage that supports expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on Tecno Spark 8C include 4G LTE, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Tecno Spark 8C comes with a face unlock feature and there is also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Additionally, the handset packs DTS Sound and features SOPlay 2.0 app to help customise music tracks for playback along with HiParty app. Tecno Spark 8C has an IPX2 splash-resistant build as well.

Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Spark 8C. As mentioned, the battery is said to deliver up to 13 hours of music playback time, up to 89 days of standby time, and up to 53 hours of calling time.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8C

Tecno Spark 8C

Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + AI lens
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Spark 8C, Tecno Spark 8C Specifications, Tecno Spark 8C Price in India, Tecno Spark Series, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event
Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra to Launch in India Today
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  5. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: All Details
  6. Redmi Note 11S Sale Begins in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  8. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  9. Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker?
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
#Latest Stories
  1. Bulgarian Stock Exchange Enables Trading of Crypto Instruments With 8 Bitcoin, Ether-Based ETNs
  2. Tecno Spark 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Tipped to Launch at Apple's March 8 Spring Event
  4. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger 681 Million Light-Years From Earth
  5. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. New State Mobile Introduces Mileage Points to Offer Special Rewards to Gamers
  7. Jio's Multi-Terabit India-Asia-Xpress Undersea Cable System to Land in Maldives
  8. Realme Book Prime Global, India Launch Timeline Tipped; Said to Come as Rebranded Realme Book Enhanced Edition
  9. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Tipped, Earbuds Get Bluetooth Certification
  10. James Webb Space Telescope: All 18 Mirrors Capture Same Star, NASA Releases Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.