Technology News
loading

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Tecno Pova Neo 5G will reportedly be priced in India between Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 19,000.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 September 2022 13:25 IST
Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report

Photo Credit: PriceBaba/ Paras Guglani

Tecno Pova Neo 5G will reportedly come in at least two colour options

Highlights
  • Tenco Pova Neo 5G is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The upcoming Tecno phone will feature a Dimensity 810 SoC
  • The Tecno Pova 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery

Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India and complete specifications have reportedly been tipped, ahead of the launch of the smartphone in the country. it is said to come in two colour options. The company recently confirmed that the phone will make its debut in the Indian market in the near future. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. It will reportedly run on Android 12-based HiOS UI, and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. The upcoming handset is tipped to feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with PriceBaba, has leaked the price in India and specifications of the upcoming Tecno Pova Neo 5G. The tipster has also shared two purported renders of the smartphone, which suggest that the phone could come in at least two colour options. The smartphone is shown to feature a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The volume rockers and a power button can be seen on the right spine of the phone, as per the alleged renders.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India, availability (rumoured)

Tecno Pova Neo 5G will be priced in India between Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 19,000, according to the report. The smartphone is said to arrive in the country in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue colour options. The company recently confirmed that the handset will launched in India soon.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G specifications (expected)

Tecno Pova Neo 5G is confirmed to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with a 6,000mAh battery. According to the report, the phone will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is said to feature 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is said to run on Android 12-based HiOS UI out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G will feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an LED flash, as per the report. At the front, the upcoming Tecno handset is said to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6,000mAh battery and will reportedly offer support for 18W wired charging.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Pova Neo 5G, Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India, Tecno Pova Neo 5G specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
China’s e-CNY CBDC to Now be Tested in 4 Major, Densely Populated Provinces

Related Stories

Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  4. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Pre-Orders Start on October 6
  5. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  6. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  7. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  8. Xiaomi Civi 2 Set to Launch on September 27: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Mismatched Season 2 Trailer: Tensions a Brewin’ as New Romances Come Forth
  2. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. China’s e-CNY CBDC to Now be Tested in 4 Major, Densely Populated Provinces
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Update Released in India: How to Install
  5. WazirX Follows Binance Move, Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD Stablecoins
  6. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download
  7. Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio
  8. Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details
  9. US Reviews Psychological Warfare Operations After Reports of Fake Accounts Promoting Pro-West Disinformation
  10. iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Feature Might Impact Battery Life on iPhones, Says Apple
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.