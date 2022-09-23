Technology News
Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova Neo 5G sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPS display.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 September 2022 15:37 IST
Tecno Pova Neo 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G sports a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Neo 5G runs on Android 12-based Hi OS 8.6
  • It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity
  • The Tecno Pova Neo 5G comes in Sapphire Black, Sprint Blue

Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India on Friday and will go on sale in the country from next week. This 5G-enabled offering from the company is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and offers 13-band 5G support. The handset also packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPS display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup that can capture videos with up to 2K resolution.

Tecno Poca Neo 5G price in India, availability

The Tecno Poca Neo 5G comes in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 15,499. Tecno offers this smartphone in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue colours. It is currently available for pre-booking at retail stores and will go on sale in the country from September 26.

Tecno Poca Neo 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova Neo 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU. It runs on Android 12-based Hi OS 8.6.

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with quad flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. It features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM that can be expanded up to 3GB via the Memory Fusion RAM feature. The handset comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It packs a 6,000mAh Li-ion battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The smartphone supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers optimised by DTS Audio technology. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Tecno Pova Neo 5G, Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India, Tecno Pova Neo 5G specifications, Tecno
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google System Update Brings App Installation Tracking on Secondary Devices, More: All Details
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Calls Bitcoin's Bear Market Good for Crypto Future

Comment
