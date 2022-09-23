Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India on Friday and will go on sale in the country from next week. This 5G-enabled offering from the company is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and offers 13-band 5G support. The handset also packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Its 6.8-inch full-HD+ LTPS display has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup that can capture videos with up to 2K resolution.

Tecno Poca Neo 5G price in India, availability

The Tecno Poca Neo 5G comes in a single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 15,499. Tecno offers this smartphone in Sapphire Black and Sprint Blue colours. It is currently available for pre-booking at retail stores and will go on sale in the country from September 26.

Tecno Poca Neo 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova Neo 5G features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G57 GPU. It runs on Android 12-based Hi OS 8.6.

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G features a 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with quad flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. It features 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM that can be expanded up to 3GB via the Memory Fusion RAM feature. The handset comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It packs a 6,000mAh Li-ion battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The smartphone supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is equipped with dual stereo speakers optimised by DTS Audio technology. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.