Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Launch Confirmed; Will Feature Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India earlier this year priced at Rs. 12,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 17:59 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova Neo was launched in January powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Neo 5G launch date is yet to be announced
  • The 4G variant features dual rear cameras
  • Tecno Pova Neo 4G also packs a 6,000mAh battery

Tecno Pova Neo 5G India launch is set to take place soon, the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings confirmed on Tuesday. However, the company is yet to specify a launch date for its next smartphone. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is teased to feature a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery. The 4G variant of Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India earlier this year with a waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras. The 4G variant is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC.

Through a tweet on Tuesday, Tecno announced the launch of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G in India. It is confirmed to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Unlike the recently unveiled Tecno smartphones, the upcoming model will carry a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno, however, is yet to announce the exact launch date and other key specifications of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G.

The Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Geek Blue, Obsidian Black, and Power Black colours.

The 5G variant of the Tecno Pova Neo may feature similar specifications as the 4G enabled model. The Tecno Pova Neo that was launched in January runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 and features a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) DotNotch Display. As mentioned, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The available RAM can be expanded by 5GB using the MemFusion feature.

The Tecno Pova Neo has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a quad-LED flash. An 8-megapixel selfie camera, 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage expandable storage, and fingerprint sensor are the other key highlights of the device. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
