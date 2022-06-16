Technology News
Tecno Pova Neo 5G Spotted on IMEI Database, Hints at India Launch: Report

Tecno Pova Neo 5G is expected to come in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 16 June 2022 12:45 IST
Tecno Pova Neo 5G Spotted on IMEI Database, Hints at India Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Transsion India

The Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India this January

  • Tecno Pova Neo 5G is expected to go on sale by July or August
  • Tecno Pova Neo 5G is said to come in Blue, Orange colours
  • The smartphone is said to feature a 6,000mAh battery

Tecno Pova Neo 5G has reportedly appeared on the IMEI database indicating an imminent launch in India. The Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India earlier this year with a 6,000mAH battery. The 5G variant of the handset is expected to come in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch design. The report also suggested that the 5G variant of the Pova Neo is expected to go on sale in July-August.

According to a recent report by RootMyGalaxy, in collaboration with PassionateGeekz, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G has made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number LE6J. To recall, the handset is expected to go on sale by July or August. The handset is said to come in Blue and Orange colour options.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G specifications (expected)

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is expected to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset and boot Android 12. The handset is said to come in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The smartphone from Tecno will sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch design. The report also indicated that the handset will come with 5GB virtual RAM option and Panther Game Engine 2.0 optimisation.

The Pova Neo 5G is expected to pack six 5G bands and WiFi 6. The smartphone is said to feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, the Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India this January. The rest of the features of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G could be similar to that of the Pova Neo.

The Tecno Pova Neo came with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a quad LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash.

Connectivity options in the Tecno Pova Neo included 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
  1. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  3. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Ups Interest Rate
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  7. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
  8. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  9. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
