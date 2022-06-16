Tecno Pova Neo 5G has reportedly appeared on the IMEI database indicating an imminent launch in India. The Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India earlier this year with a 6,000mAH battery. The 5G variant of the handset is expected to come in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch design. The report also suggested that the 5G variant of the Pova Neo is expected to go on sale in July-August.

According to a recent report by RootMyGalaxy, in collaboration with PassionateGeekz, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G has made its appearance on the IMEI database with the model number LE6J. To recall, the handset is expected to go on sale by July or August. The handset is said to come in Blue and Orange colour options.

Tecno Pova Neo 5G specifications (expected)

The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is expected to be powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset and boot Android 12. The handset is said to come in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India. The smartphone from Tecno will sport a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch design. The report also indicated that the handset will come with 5GB virtual RAM option and Panther Game Engine 2.0 optimisation.

The Pova Neo 5G is expected to pack six 5G bands and WiFi 6. The smartphone is said to feature a 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, the Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India this January. The rest of the features of the Tecno Pova Neo 5G could be similar to that of the Pova Neo.

The Tecno Pova Neo came with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens and a quad LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash.

Connectivity options in the Tecno Pova Neo included 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.