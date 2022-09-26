Tecno Pova Neo 2 was launched in Russia over the weekend as the company's latest smartphone in its Pova lineup. The smartphone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood. It sports a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main camera. Last week, Techno launched the Tecno Pova Neo 5G in India. It gets a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Tecno Pova Neo 2 price, availability

The newly launched Tecno Pova Neo 2 price has been is set at RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM variant. However, reports suggest that the price of the smartphone is RUB 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is currently unavailable for purchase, is priced at RUB 13,990 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It will be available in Black, Blue and Grey colour options from October 3.

Tecno Pova Neo 2 specifications

The dual-SIM Tecno Pova Neo 2 runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and sports a 6.82-inch full-HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone can also borrow up to 5GB of RAM by utilising unused storage for seamless operations. The handset is equipped with Tecno's Panther game engine.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Pova Neo 2 comes with a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash. It gets an 8-megapixel front camera with flash for video calls and selfies.

The Tecno Pova Neo 3 comes with up to 128GB of storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include light sensor, proximity sensor, among others. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset measures 170.86x77.79x9.63mm and weighs 230g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.