Tecno Pova Neo 2 is reportedly making its way to the global markets including India soon. Launch of the new 4G phone is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company, but ahead of it, key specifications including colour options have been tipped online. The Tecno Pova Neo 2 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone could also pack a massive 7,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter suggested the specifications of Tecno Pova Neo 2. They are said to be offered in Cyber Blue and Uranolith Gray colour options. It is tipped to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and two storage options— 64GB and 128GB.

According to the leak, the upcoming Tecno Pova Neo 2 will feature a 6.82-inch full-HD+ display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is said to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 16-megapixel main sensor and a two-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone could feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Tecno is said to include a 7,000mAh battery in the Tecno Pova Neo 2 with support for standard charging.

However, there is no official confirmation from Tecno about the Tecno Pova Neo 2's launch yet.

To recall, the company introduced the Tecno Pova Neo in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

The Tecno Pova Neo has a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a quad-LED flash. It also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Tecno Pova Neo comes with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage and features a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support.