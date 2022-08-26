Technology News
loading

Tecno Pova Neo 2 With 7,000mAh Battery Tipped to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked

Tecno Pova Neo 2 is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 26 August 2022 12:57 IST
Tecno Pova Neo 2 With 7,000mAh Battery Tipped to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova Neo (pictured) packs 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Neo was launched in India in January
  • There could be dual rear cameras on the upcoming device
  • Tecno Pova Neo 2 could offer 4G connectivity

Tecno Pova Neo 2 is reportedly making its way to the global markets including India soon. Launch of the new 4G phone is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone company, but ahead of it, key specifications including colour options have been tipped online. The Tecno Pova Neo 2 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone could also pack a massive 7,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter suggested the specifications of Tecno Pova Neo 2. They are said to be offered in Cyber Blue and Uranolith Gray colour options. It is tipped to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and two storage options— 64GB and 128GB.

According to the leak, the upcoming Tecno Pova Neo 2 will feature a 6.82-inch full-HD+ display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and is said to pack a dual rear camera unit comprising a 16-megapixel main sensor and a two-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone could feature an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. Tecno is said to include a 7,000mAh battery in the Tecno Pova Neo 2 with support for standard charging.

However, there is no official confirmation from Tecno about the Tecno Pova Neo 2's launch yet.

To recall, the company introduced the Tecno Pova Neo in January this year with a price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

The Tecno Pova Neo has a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, along with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a quad-LED flash. It also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Tecno Pova Neo comes with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage and features a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pova Neo 2, Tecno Pova Neo 2 Specifications, Tecno Pova Neo, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta to Launch New VR Headset in October; Will Feature Eye, Facial Tracking: All Details
Tecno Pova Neo 2 With 7,000mAh Battery Tipped to Launch Soon, Specifications Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  10. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Convertible Laptop Launched in India Alongside New Desktop, Monitor, Webcam: Details
  2. The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  3. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support, Propeller Guards Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India
  5. Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts
  6. Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious as Bitcoin Steadies Below $21,500 Yet Again
  7. Instagram to Limit Sensitive Content for New Users Under 16 Years by Default
  8. eFootball 2023 Is Out Now, AC Milan and Inter Part of Licensed Clubs: All Details
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert RAW App Support With the Latest Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.