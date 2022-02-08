Technology News
Tecno Pova 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 5G is the first smartphone from the company in India with 5G connectivity.

By David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2022 13:39 IST
Tecno Pova 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 5G comes with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5G offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity
  • The company’s latest smartphone runs on Android 11
  • Tecno Pova 5G sports a 6.9-inch display

Tecno Pova 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, February 8 as the company's first 5G smartphone in the country. The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Tecno Pova 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, along with the logo of popular football club Manchester City FC on the rear side. The smartphone can offer up to 32 days of standby and 183 hours of music playback with its 6,000mAh battery, according to the company.

Tecno Pova 5G price in India, availability

Tecno Pova 5G price in India is set at Rs. 19,999 and the handset will be available in a single 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. The smartphone will be sold in an Aether Black colour option. Tecno Pova 5G will go on sale on Amazon starting February 14, and Tecno is offering a complimentary power bank worth Rs. 1,999 to the first 1,500 customers who purchase the smartphone.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova 5G smartphone runs on Android 11, with the company's HiOS 8.0 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Tecno Pova 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM. The company says that users can extend the available RAM up to 11GB using internal storage via its Memory Fusion technology.

Tecno Pova 5G is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture lens, along with an unspecified secondary and tertiary camera and a quad flash. The handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and dual flash, according to the company. Tecno Pova 5G is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated MicroSD (up to 512GB) card slot.

Connectivity options on Tecno Pova 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS support, the smartphone runs on a 6,000mAh battery, which can be charged at 18W over USB Type-C. Tecno Pova 5G features an IPX2 splash resistance and measures 172.82x78.24x9.07mm.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno Pova 5G, Tecno, Tecno Pova 5G Specifications, Tecno Pova 5G Price, Tecno Pova Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Netflix, Hansal Mehta Partner for Mumbai Real-Life Crime Drama Scoop

हिंदी
