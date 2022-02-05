Technology News
loading

Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Set for February 8: Expected Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 5G was launched in Nigeria at price of NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 February 2022 19:11 IST
Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Set for February 8: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pova 5G was introduced in Nigeria in December

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5G India launch has been announced on Twitter
  • The Tecno phone comes with a 120Hz display
  • Tecno Pova 5G features triple rear cameras

Tecno Pova 5G India launch is set for Tuesday, February 8. It was introduced in Nigeria in December as the brand's first 5G phone. Tecno Pova 5G comes with features including a 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. The smartphone also carries 18W fast charging. Additionally, Tecno is teasing that Pova 5G will come to the Indian market with a Memory Fusion technology that is aimed to virtually expand its RAM capacity to up to 11GB.

Tecno Pova 5G India launch date

The official Tecno Mobile India Twitter account on Saturday announced the launch date of the Tecno Pova 5G in the country.

 

Tecno Pova 5G price

Tecno Pova 5G launched in Nigeria with a price tag of NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and its price in India is likely to be around the same. The phone came in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colours.

Tecno Pova 5G specifications

Although the specifications of its Indian variant are yet to be revealed, Tecno Pova 5G in Nigeria comes with a 6.95-inch HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Tecno smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an AI lens. Tecno Pova 5G also includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front packing a dual-LED flash.

Tecno Pova 5G comes with 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 5G price, Tecno Pova 5G specifications, Tecno Pova 5G, Tecno
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google to Work With Ford on Detroit Research Hub
US Passes Bill to Boost Domestic Chip Production Amid Shortage

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Set for February 8: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.