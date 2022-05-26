Tecno Pova 3 was launched in the Philippines on Wednesday. The company's latest addition to the Pova lineup is equipped with a 6.9-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It runs on Android 11-based HiOS out of the box and packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Tecno Pova 3 price, availability

Tecno Pova 3 pricing starts at PHP 8,999 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at PHP 9,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The smartphone is available in Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver colour options, and will go on sale starting May 31. Tecno is yet to reveal when the smartphone will be available in other markets, including India.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova 3 runs on Android 11-based HiOS. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset also comes with support for “memory fusion” to expand the available memory up to 11GB by utilising unused storage.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Pova 3 is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, and unspecified secondary and tertiary cameras. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with dual flash for selfies and video chats.

The Tecno Pova 3 comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include a 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, along with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging, along with 10W reverse charging support. It comes with a 33W charger in the box. The smartphone measures 173.1x78.46x9.44mm, according to the company.