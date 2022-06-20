Technology News
Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 3 will go on sale on June 27 for a starting price of Rs. 11,499.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 June 2022 11:08 IST
Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Pova 3 sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 3 packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Mali G52 GPU
  • It has a graphite cooling system for a stable performance
  • The Tecno Pova 3 is equipped with Z-axis linear motor

Tecno Pova 3 was launched in India on Monday, an affordable gaming-oriented smartphone from Chinese smartphone brand. The company claims the Tecno Pova 3 to be the first smartphone in India to feature a 7,000mAh battery. The handset is packed with a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU to offer a great gaming experience. It sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Tecno Pova 3 was previously released in the Philippines on May 25.

Tecno Pova 3 price in India, availability

The Tecno Pova 3 has been listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs. 11,499. It offers two configuration options — 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage. It is set to go on sale in India starting from June 27. The Tecno handset will be available in Eco Black and Tech Silver colour options.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Dot-in display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the Tecno Pova 3 packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with a Mali G52 GPU. It offers up to 6GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 11GB using Memory Fusion technology.

In terms of cameras, the Tecno Pova 3 has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with quad flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout. The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of gaming time. In addition, the included 33W flash charger is said to add up to 50 percent backup with a 40-minute charge.

For an immersive gaming experience, this smartphone is fitted with Z-axis linear motor that provides 4D vibrations. It features dual stereo speakers enhanced by DTS technology. The smartphone includes Panther Engine 2.0 for lag-free gaming and reduced power consumption. The Tecno Pova 3 is also equipped with a graphite cooling system.

Comments

Further reading: Tecno Pova 3, Tecno Pova 3 price in India, Tecno Pova 3 Specifications, Tecno
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q5x With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

