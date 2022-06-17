Tecno Pova 3 is all set to launch on June 20 in India, the company announced on Friday. Tecno has shared a teaser on social media to offer more details about the launch of the new Pova series phone. It is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Last month, the handset was unveiled in the Philippines in three different colour options. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Other highlights of the gaming-oriented phone include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and dual stereo speakers.

The new Tecno Pova 3 will be unveiled in India on June 20. The brand has confirmed that the new phone will have a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Further, the Tecno Pova 3 is teased to feature a 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC as well.

The landing page of the Tecno Pova 3 is now live on Amazon India and interested users can use the “Notify Me” option on the website to get updates regarding the launch and availability of the device.

Tecno Pova 3 price in India (expected)

Tecno unveiled the Tecno Pova 3 in the Philippines in May with a price tag of PHP 8,999 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The top-end 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at PHP 9,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900). The Indian variant is also likely to be priced in the same range. It is offered in Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver colour options.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications

As per the Amazon listing, Tecno Pova 3 features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor. As mentioned, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The memory can be expanded up to 11GB by utilising unused storage in the device. Further, it carries 128GB of onboard storage and includes a Z-axis linear motor for gaming. The 7,000mAh battery of the phone is said to deliver up to 53 days of standby time. The phone sports dual stereo speakers as well.

