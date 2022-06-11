Tecno Pova 3 India launch is set to take place soon. Although Tecno is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, a dedicated microsite on Amazon India is teasing the launch and specifications of the new Pova series phone in the country. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with up to 11GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Tecno introduced Tecno Pova 3 in the Philippines in May last week.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India arrival of Tecno Pova 3. The listing does not specify the exact launch date and India pricing details of the phone. Interested users can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to stay updated with the developments regarding the launch and availability.

As per the Amazon listing, Tecno Pova 3 features 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset allows expand the available memory up to 11GB by utilising unused storage. The smartphone includes a Z-axis linear motor for gaming. It also carries dual stereo speakers.

The listing indicates a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor on the Tecno Pova 3. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 53 days of standby time as well.

To recall, Tecno unveiled the Tecno Pova 3 in Philippines last month with a price tag of PHP 8,999 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The top-end 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at PHP 9,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900). It is offered in Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver colour options. The Indian variant of Tecno Pova 3 is likely to have most of the same specifications as the variant unveiled in the Philippines.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.