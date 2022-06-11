Technology News
loading

Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon, Specifications Listed

Tecno Pova 3 will come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 June 2022 17:16 IST
Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon, Specifications Listed

Tecno Pova 3 was launched in the Philippines in Eco Black, Electric Blue, Tech Silver shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 3 was launched in the Philippines in May
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • Battery of Tecno Pova 3 is said to deliver up to 52 days of standby time

Tecno Pova 3 India launch is set to take place soon. Although Tecno is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, a dedicated microsite on Amazon India is teasing the launch and specifications of the new Pova series phone in the country. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with up to 11GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Tecno introduced Tecno Pova 3 in the Philippines in May last week.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India arrival of Tecno Pova 3. The listing does not specify the exact launch date and India pricing details of the phone. Interested users can click the “Notify Me” button on the website to stay updated with the developments regarding the launch and availability.

As per the Amazon listing, Tecno Pova 3 features 6.9-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset allows expand the available memory up to 11GB by utilising unused storage. The smartphone includes a Z-axis linear motor for gaming. It also carries dual stereo speakers.

The listing indicates a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor on the Tecno Pova 3. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 53 days of standby time as well.

To recall, Tecno unveiled the Tecno Pova 3 in Philippines last month with a price tag of PHP 8,999 (roughly Rs. 13,300) for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The top-end 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at PHP 9,399 (roughly Rs. 13,900). It is offered in Eco Black, Electric Blue, and Tech Silver colour options. The Indian variant of Tecno Pova 3 is likely to have most of the same specifications as the variant unveiled in the Philippines.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova 3

Tecno Pova 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 3, Tecno Pova 3 Specifications, Tecno Pova Series, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details Leaked, Suggests Multiple Storage Variants
Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon, Specifications Listed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  2. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details, Multiple Storage Variants Tipped
  5. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  8. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  9. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Online: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery India Launch Teased on Amazon, Specifications Listed
  2. Secret Ecosystem Found Under Icy Antarctica Surface by Researchers
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details Leaked, Suggests Multiple Storage Variants
  4. Meta's Quest 2 VR Headset Update to Add Ability to Socialise in Horizon World, Says Mark Zuckerberg
  5. New Device Can Filter Saltwater 1000 Times Faster Than Existing Methods: Research
  6. Earth’s Inner Core Not Just Rotates but Oscillates Too, Says New Study
  7. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Surface Online, 120Hz Refresh Rate display, 4,800mAh Battery Tipped
  8. IPL Media Rights: Amazon Pulls Out of Bidding War, Viacom18 is Strongest Contender, Says BCCI
  9. Apple Says to Allow More Payment Options for Dutch Dating App Developers
  10. Apple, Google's Mobile Browser Dominance to be Investigated, Says UK Watchdog CMA
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.