Tecno Pop 6 Pro Could be Launched in India Next Week, Price Tipped Ahead of Debut: Report

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in India will reportedly be set below Rs. 8,000.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 September 2022 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 6 Pro (pictured) launched in Bangladesh runs on Android 12 (Go Editon)

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 6 Pro will sport a 6.56-inch display in India
  • The new Tecno phone was recently launched in Bangladesh
  • The Tecno Pop 6 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Pop 6 Pro will launch in India next week, as per a report citing industry sources. The report comes nearly a week after the company officially announced that it will soon launch the handset in India. The Tecno Pop 6 Pro was recently unveiled in Bangladesh in two colour options. The price in India of the smartphone has also been leaked ahead of the launch. It sports a 6.6-inch display with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in India, availability (expected)

Tecno Pop 6 Pro price in India is said to be “much lower” than its Bangladesh model, according to a report by MySmartPrice citing industry sources. The smartphone was recently launched in the neighbouring country with a price tag of BDT 10,490 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

The handset comes in Peaceful Blue and Polar Black colour options. As previously mentioned, the Tecno Pop 6 Pro will reportedly launch in India next week between September 26 and September 30. According to the company, the handset will be available in India via Amazon with a 6.56-inch display.

Tecno Pop 6 Pro specifications

Tecno Pop 6 Pro launched in Bangladesh runs on Android 12 (Go Editon) and sports a 6.6-inch display with HD+ (720x1,616 pixels) resolution with a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The phone is powered by an unidentified octa-core SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. The new Tecno Pop 6 Pro also features a designer back panel. For optics, the Tecno Pop 6 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash.

The new Tecno smartphone gets an 8-megapixel primary camera sensor and an AI-powered secondary camera sensor. At the front, the phone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with flash. It also gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM, and OTG support for connectivity. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 164.85 x 76.25 x 8.75mm, according to the company.

