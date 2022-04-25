Technology News
loading

Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon

Tecno Phantom X was previously released in June 2021 for other regions.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 April 2022 19:05 IST
Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon

Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Phantom X has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED curved display

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC
  • It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • The Tecno Phantom X sports a 48-megapixel dual selfie camera setup

Tecno has officially teased the arrival of the Tecno Phantom X handset in India. The Shenzhen-based smartphone manufacturer has not revealed the release date. However, it appears that this Tecno handset will be available to purchase exclusively through Amazon. The handset has already been released for other regions in 2021. The shared teaser video reveals its familiar curved display with a pill-shaped cutout for dual selfie cameras. It also gives us a look at the back panel, which features the triple rear camera setup.

Tecno Phantom X availability in India

Tecno India took to Twitter to share the teaser video for the Tecno Phantom X. The teaser also features an Amazon landing page, which, for the time being, displays other smartphones from Tecno. However, the page could be updated soon with the upcoming Tecno Phantom X. A previous leak by PassionateGeekz suggested that this smartphone could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is said to be available in Starry Night Blue and Summer Sunset colour options.

The handset is expected to face heavy competition from other mid-range heavy hitters like the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and others.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

The company has not confirmed the details for this handset in India, however, it is expected to boast similar specs to the global model that was released in June 2021. It will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It boots the Android 11-based HiOS out of the box.

For optics, there is a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, it is equipped with a 48-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The Tecno Phantom X also sports a selfie flash next to the ear speaker grille. This smartphone features a 4,700mAh battery that offers support for 33W fast charging.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Phantom X

Tecno Phantom X

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 48-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Phantom X, Tecno Phantom X specifications, Tecno Phantom X launch in India, Tecno
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Binance Denies Allegations That Claim the Exchange Shared User Data With Russian Authorities
Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India
  2. Twitter Said to Be Set to Accept Musk's 'Best and Final' Offer
  3. Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units
  4. Micromax In 2c Set to Launch in India on April 26, Company Announces
  5. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Tata Neu: All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications Tipped by TENAA
  9. Realme GT 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India
  10. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi F60 DuoPods TWS Earbuds With 50 Hours Total Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Central African Republic Becomes First African Nation to Make Bitcoin Legal Tender
  3. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC Options Launched; Vivo X80 Debuts Alongside
  4. NASA Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter Catches a Glimpse of Earth and Moon in One Frame
  5. Tecno Phantom X With Curved Display Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  6. ISRO, IISc Develop Bacteria-Infused 'Space Bricks' to Build Structures on Mars
  7. Binance Denies Allegations That Claim the Exchange Shared User Data With Russian Authorities
  8. Oppo A16K Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
  9. Activision Blizzard Q1 Earnings Take Hit From Weak 'Call of Duty' Demand
  10. Vivo T1 5G, Vivo T1 44W India Launch Teased, Specifications Leak Ahead
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.