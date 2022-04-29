Tecno Phantom X was launched in India on Friday as the most premium phone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings. The new Tecno phone comes with features including a 90Hz curved AMOLED display, dual selfie cameras, and triple rear cameras. The Tecno Phantom X also carries 33W fast charging and supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 5GB. The Tecno Phantom X is set to compete against the likes of the Vivo V23e 5G, Oppo F21 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G that all come under its price segment.

Tecno Phantom X price in India

Tecno Phantom X price in India has been set at Rs. 25,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in Iceland Blue and Summer Sunset colours and will go on sale through Amazon starting May 4.

Customers purchasing the Phantom X are eligible to receive a complimentary Bluetooth speaker worth Rs. 2,999 and a one-time screen replacement service.

The Tecno Phantom X was initially showcased in global markets in June last year.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Phantom X runs Android 11 with HiOS 8.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) curved AMOLED display that comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a 70-degree bend to deliver curved edges on both left and right sides and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel. Under the hood, the Tecno Phantom X is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with Mali-G76 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X Ram. The phone comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a laser focus, paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel macro shooter.

The rear camera supports features including a 108MP Ultra HD Mode, Super Night Mode, AI Portrait, and Burst Shot. It also has 4K as well as 960fps slow motion video recording support.

For selfies and video chats, the Tecno Phantom X carries the dual selfie camera setup at the front that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Both sensors are paired with dual LED flash at the front.

The Tecno Phantom X comes with 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Phantom X include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Phantom X packs a 4,700mAh Li-Polymer battery that supports 33W fast charging. The battery is claimed to get 50 percent power in 20 minutes when using the bundled 33W adapter. Besides, the phone measures 163.5x73.78x8.72mm.

