Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom X is set to launch in India on April 29. The company had launched Tecno Phantom X as a premium phone from the brand last year. The smartphone features a curved AMOLED display with a slim forehead and chin. It packs a triple rear camera setup and a dual selfie cameras in a pill shaped cutout. Tecno Phantom X is expected to launch in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone will also come with a hidden fingerprint sensor.

Tecno India took to Twitter to announce the launch date of the Tecno Phantom X. The tweet also links to the Amazon India landing page, where users can choose to get notified about the handset's launch by clicking on the ‘Notify Me' button.

Tecno Phantom X price in India (expected)

A previous leak had suggested that this smartphone could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is said to be available in Starry Night Blue and Summer Sunset colour options.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

The Amazon microsite indicates that the Indian variant of the Tecno Phantom X will feature a flexible curved AMOLED display. The smartphone will also come with 13GB of RAM (8GB LPDDR4x + 5GB Virtual RAM) and 256GB of storage. For optics, the handset will sport a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera. The dual selfie camera will feature a 48-megapixel and 8-megapixel lens. The smartphone will also come with a hidden fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Phantom X had launched in June 2021 in other regions. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Tecno Phantom X runs on HiOS based on Android 11. For photos and videos, the primary sensor of the Phantom X launched earlier is a 50-megapixel one with an f/1.85 lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV), and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. It also featured a full pixel dual-core laser focus. Camera features include Super Night View 3.0 as well as a 20x zoom with a combination of optical and digital. There is also a selfie flash light next to the speaker grill.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Phantom X include Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Tecno Phantom X is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.5x73.7x8.72mm.

