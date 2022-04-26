Technology News
loading

Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom X features a curved display with a slim forehead and chin.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 26 April 2022 19:27 IST
Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications

Tecno Phantom X will sport a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X had launched in June 2021 in other regions
  • The handset will sport a triple camera setup
  • Tecno Phantom X will come with a hidden fingerprint sensor

Tecno Phantom X is set to launch in India on April 29. The company had launched Tecno Phantom X as a premium phone from the brand last year. The smartphone features a curved AMOLED display with a slim forehead and chin. It packs a triple rear camera setup and a dual selfie cameras in a pill shaped cutout. Tecno Phantom X is expected to launch in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone will also come with a hidden fingerprint sensor.

Tecno India took to Twitter to announce the launch date of the Tecno Phantom X. The tweet also links to the Amazon India landing page, where users can choose to get notified about the handset's launch by clicking on the ‘Notify Me' button.

Tecno Phantom X price in India (expected)

A previous leak had suggested that this smartphone could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It is said to be available in Starry Night Blue and Summer Sunset colour options.

Tecno Phantom X specifications

The Amazon microsite indicates that the Indian variant of the Tecno Phantom X will feature a flexible curved AMOLED display. The smartphone will also come with 13GB of RAM (8GB LPDDR4x + 5GB Virtual RAM) and 256GB of storage. For optics, the handset will sport a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary camera. The dual selfie camera will feature a 48-megapixel and 8-megapixel lens. The smartphone will also come with a hidden fingerprint sensor.

The Tecno Phantom X had launched in June 2021 in other regions. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Tecno Phantom X runs on HiOS based on Android 11. For photos and videos, the primary sensor of the Phantom X launched earlier is a 50-megapixel one with an f/1.85 lens along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has 120-degree field of view (FoV), and a 13-megapixel portrait lens. It also featured a full pixel dual-core laser focus. Camera features include Super Night View 3.0 as well as a 20x zoom with a combination of optical and digital. There is also a selfie flash light next to the speaker grill.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Phantom X include Wi-Fi, LTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Tecno Phantom X is backed by a 4,700mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 163.5x73.7x8.72mm.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Phantom X, Tecno Phantom X launch date in India, Tecno Phantom X specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected

Related Stories

Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  8. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  9. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
  10. Tata Neu: All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.