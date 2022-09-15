Technology News
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 September 2022 13:43 IST
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a triple rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel RGBW+ sensor

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features 8GB RAM
  • It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has 32-megapixel selfie sensor

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition was launched in India on Thursday as the company's first smartphone with a colour changing rear design. The new handset by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The newly launched Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor. The new smartphone supports virtual RAM expansion by up to 5GB and carries up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 37 days on a single charge.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition price in India, availability

The price of Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The smartphone will be available for pre-booking via Amazon starting September 22. Customers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank card transactions.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition specifications

The new Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition runs on Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and features 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 94.26 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers Widevine L1 support allowing users to stream OTT content with 1080 pixels resolution and comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission. As mentioned, the Tecno phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The onboard RAM can be extended up to 13GB with Memory Fusion technology.

The triple rear camera setup on the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition comprises a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 50-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera support different filters and camera modes including changing sky, CyberPunk, and Dreamy. For selfies, the handset includes a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. It has 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

The smartphone sports a multi-colour changing back panel with shades of white, pink, and blue. With the company's Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology, the monochrome back cover of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition shows different colours when it comes in contact with sunlight, according to Tecno.

Sensors on board the handset include an accelerometer, ambient light, distance, e-compass, and gyrosensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mandorian Edition carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 124 hours of music playback time and a standby time of up to 37 days within a single charge. Further, the fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 30 percent with a 13-minute charge.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G96
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Specifications, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Price in India, Tecno, Tecno Camon 19 Pro, Tecno Camon 19 Series
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Colour Changing Rear Panel Launched in India: Price, Specifications
