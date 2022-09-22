Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition pre-orders have started in India. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is the company's first smartphone with a colour changing rear design. The new handset by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings was launched in India earlier this month and features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The newly launched Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition has 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver a standby time of up to 37 days on a single charge.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition price in India

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. As mentioned earlier, the pre-booking of the smartphone has started via Amazon as part of the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. Customers can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank card transactions. Deliveries for the phone will start on September 26.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 94.26 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display additionally offers Widevine L1 support allowing users to stream OTT content in full-HD resolution and it also comes with TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition comes with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The onboard RAM can be extended up to 13GB with Memory Fusion technology. It has 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

For optics, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 50-megapixel portrait sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera supports different filters and camera modes including changing sky, CyberPunk, and Dreamy. For selfies, the smartphone includes a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition sports a multi-colour changing back panel with shades of white, pink, and blue. With the company's Polychromatic Photoisomer technology, the monochrome back cover of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition shows different colours when it comes in contact with sunlight, according to Tecno.

The smartphone from Tecno packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The battery of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mandorian Edition is said to deliver up to 124 hours of music playback time and a standby time of up to 37 days within a single charge. Further, the fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 30 percent in just 13 minutes.

