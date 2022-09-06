Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India launch is set to take place soon. Tecno is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, but ahead of it, the e-commerce website Amazon India has started teasing the arrival of the new Tecno Camon 19 series phone in the country. The e-commerce listing suggests a colour changing back panel for the upcoming Mondrian Edition. Like the regular Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, the upcoming model will also have a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) sensor.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. The listing, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phone. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch. The phone is shown with a multi colour changing back panel with shades of White, Pink, and Blue based on the company's Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology. The panel show different colours when it comes in contact with sunlight.

As per the listing, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will have a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel portrait sensor. It is teased to pack up to 13GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The listing also suggests a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other key specifications of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mandorian Edition will be similar to that of the vanilla Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G.

The Tecno Camon Pro 5G was unveiled in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently available for purchase in Cedar Green and Eco Black colour options.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G57 GPU. The RAM can be extended up to 13GB with Memory Fusion technology. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.