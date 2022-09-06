Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will have a triple rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 September 2022 15:49 IST
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel

Photo Credit: Amazon

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will have 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India launch confirmed
  • The new phone does not have a release date in India yet
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G has 120Hz refresh rate display

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India launch is set to take place soon. Tecno is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, but ahead of it, the e-commerce website Amazon India has started teasing the arrival of the new Tecno Camon 19 series phone in the country. The e-commerce listing suggests a colour changing back panel for the upcoming Mondrian Edition. Like the regular Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, the upcoming model will also have a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) sensor.

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. The listing, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phone. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch. The phone is shown with a multi colour changing back panel with shades of White, Pink, and Blue based on the company's Polychromatic Photoisomer Technology. The panel show different colours when it comes in contact with sunlight.

As per the listing, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition will have a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel portrait sensor. It is teased to pack up to 13GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The listing also suggests a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other key specifications of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mandorian Edition will be similar to that of the vanilla Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G.

The Tecno Camon Pro 5G was unveiled in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently available for purchase in Cedar Green and Eco Black colour options.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and Mali-G57 GPU. The RAM can be extended up to 13GB with Memory Fusion technology. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel sensor.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Specifications, Tecno Camon 19 Series, Tecno
Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India
Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A1 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 4G Launched in India: Details Here
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  5. Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  6. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  7. Nokia Unveils Three New PureBook Series Laptops at IFA 2022: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Leaks, Rumours, and Everything We Know So Far
  9. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  10. Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Robinhood Enables Deposits, Withdrawals of MATIC Token on Polygon: Here's What It Means for Traders
  2. Netflix to Ban Crypto-Related Commercials on Ad-Supported Subscription: Report
  3. Government Working on New Data Protection Bill, Digital India Act, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says
  4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature Colour Changing Rear Panel
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India
  6. Huawei Nova 10z With 6.6-Inch LCD Display, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PayU India Receives CCI Approval for 100 Percent Acquisition of BillDesk
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Get Android 12L-Based OneUI 4.1.1 Update
  9. Menopause Symptom-Management Clothing Made Possible By NASA Technology
  10. FTX to Freeze Deposits, Withdrawals on Solana, Arbitrum Blockchains Amid Merge Transition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.