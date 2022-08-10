Technology News
Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Custom Sensor, Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: All Details

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 August 2022 13:25 IST
Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Custom Sensor, Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone gets a triple rear camera setup
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G price in India is Rs. 21,999

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. As per Tecno, the smartphone comes with an industry-first, custom-designed 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) sensor. The camera has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Hybrid Image Stabilisation (HIS) to capture sharp and steady photographs in dark and shaky situations. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood, and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with an option to extend it by up to 5GB using the Memory Fusion feature.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Tecno Camon Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 21,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available at offline retail stores starting August 12 in Cedar Green and Eco Black colour options.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 13GB with Memory Fusion technology. It also comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 with Mali-G57 GPU for intense gaming.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup and a bunch of camera modes. There is a custom 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor that is claimed to intake 200 percent light and uses OIS as well as HIS to capture sharp and steady photographs. The sensor is paired with f/1.65 aperture lens. There are dual 2-megapixel cameras as well. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G packs 128GB UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, 5G (12 band support), 4G LTE, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyro, and a side-mounted anti-oil fingerprint scanner. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It measures 166.65x74.31x8.58mm.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Price in India, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Specifications, Tecno
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Ethereum’s Upcoming ‘Merge’ Upgrade Sees Hype From USD Coin Issuer Circle Pay, Tether

