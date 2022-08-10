Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. As per Tecno, the smartphone comes with an industry-first, custom-designed 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) sensor. The camera has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and Hybrid Image Stabilisation (HIS) to capture sharp and steady photographs in dark and shaky situations. The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC under the hood, and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM with an option to extend it by up to 5GB using the Memory Fusion feature.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G price in India, availability

The Tecno Camon Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 21,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available at offline retail stores starting August 12 in Cedar Green and Eco Black colour options.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The RAM can be extended up to 13GB with Memory Fusion technology. It also comes with MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0 with Mali-G57 GPU for intense gaming.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup and a bunch of camera modes. There is a custom 64-megapixel RGBW+ (G+P) main sensor that is claimed to intake 200 percent light and uses OIS as well as HIS to capture sharp and steady photographs. The sensor is paired with f/1.65 aperture lens. There are dual 2-megapixel cameras as well. On the front is a 16-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G packs 128GB UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, 5G (12 band support), 4G LTE, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyro, and a side-mounted anti-oil fingerprint scanner. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It measures 166.65x74.31x8.58mm.