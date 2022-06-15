Technology News
Tecno Camon 19 Series Announced Globally, Camon 19 Pro Gets Custom 64-Megapixel Primary Camera

Tecno Camon 19 series is reported to include Camon 19 Pro 5G, Camon 19, and Camon 19 Neo smartphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 June 2022 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Tecno

Tecno Camon 19 Pro is launched in Black and Blue colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro comes with 6.8-inch display
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging
  • The phone is priced at $280 (roughly Rs. 21,850)

Tecno Camon 19 series, which includes the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, has been announced globally. Aimed at “young fashionistas,” the smartphones in the series are claimed to come with the industry's first 0.98mm bezel. One of the smartphones in the series is the Camon 19 Pro, the flagship model that sports a custom 64-megapixel camera for bright night portrait photography. The information about other phones in the series is scarce, and the company is expected to reveal details in different markets soon.

As per a report, the Tecno Camon 19 series has Camon 19 Pro 5G, Camon 19 Pro, Camon 19, and Camon 19 Neo smartphones. Except for the Neo model, there was no official source to fully corroborate the specifications of the models at the time of writing this piece. However, Tecno has revealed the price of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro and 5G model via images on Facebook.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G price, availability

As per the information provided by Tecno on Facebook, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro price is set at $280 (roughly Rs. 21,850) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Camon 19 Pro 5G price is set at $320 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phones come in Black and Blue colour options.

As per a press note, the phones are “expected to be broadly available in June across global regions including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia.” The company says that the pricing varies by region.

tecno camon 19 pro facebook intext tecno camon 19 pro

Tecno Camon 19 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tecno Mobiles

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specifications

Tecno Camon 19 Pro sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and TüV Rheinland certification for minimising blue light as well as reducing eye strain. There is a hole-punch cutout on the top-centre of the screen for the front camera. Tecno says that the back panel has a diamond-like coating of 200 million crystals for a premium texture. Under the hood, the phone gets a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup which is distributed in a double ring design. There is a main 64-megapixel sensor which is said to be paired with an industry-first RGBW+G+P lens for ‘Bright Night Portrait'. Tecno says it co-developed the camera system with Samsung. The sensor in the system is said to mimic the focus of a human eye and the glass lens increases the light intake by more than 208 percent.

There is a 50-megapixel second camera that is paired with a lens that offers 2X optical zoom. The third camera has a 2-megapixel sensor, and the setup is accompanied by four LED flashlights that are said to work in tandem with an advanced algorithm enabling the camera to recognise low-light conditions and provide the necessary light for clear image. On the front is a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge technology.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple’s Entry-Level iPad Tipped to Sport A14 Bionic Processor, 5G, USB Type-C Port
