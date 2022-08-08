Technology News
loading

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 10, Specifications Teased

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel camera sensor.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 August 2022 13:33 IST
Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 10, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G features a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G launch date in India has been announced
  • The handset's display features a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India launch date has been set for August 10, the Chinese company confirmed on Sunday through its official social media channel. It is teased to come with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 64-megapixel camera sensor. The company unveiled the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G in select global markets in June alongside the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the phone include a display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

The launch of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G in India will take place on August 10, Tecno announced via a post on Twitter. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese vendor is actively teasing key specifications of the phone via social media channels. It is confirmed to offer a 64-megapixel camera sensor and 0.98mm thin bezels. However, the time of the launch event and India pricing details of the smartphone are yet to be announced.

To recall, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G was unveiled in select global markets in June with a price tag of $320 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model. The Indian variant can be expected to be priced in the same range.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is likely to carry similar specifications as the global model. The handset launched earlier this year runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a hole-punch design. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

As mentioned, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel sensor paired with RGBW+G+P 1/1.6 aperture lens. The camera unit also includes two 2-megapixel cameras for macro shots and bokeh photos. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Price, Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Specifications, Tecno, Tecno Camon 19 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme C33 Colour Options, Storage Tipped; India Launch Expected Soon: All Details

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 10, Specifications Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  7. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  8. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted During Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  2. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  4. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
  7. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  8. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  9. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  10. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.