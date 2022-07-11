Technology News
Tecno Camon 19 Neo was unveiled in Bangladesh with a price tag of BDT 18,490 (roughly Rs. 15,500).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 July 2022 12:43 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 19 Neo packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 19 launch date in India has been announced
  • India pricing details of the smartphones are unknown
  • Tecno unveiled Camon 19 Neo in Bangladesh in June

Tecno Camon 19 series and Camon 19 Neo are set to hit the Indian market on July 12. Tecno, via Twitter, has confirmed the arrival of the new smartphones and a dedicated microsite on the company website and Amazon is teasing the specifications of the Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo ahead of launch. The Tecno Camon 19 series will feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel RGBW primary sensor, along with a quad-LED flash. The Camon 19 Neo, on the other hand, will have a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash.

The launch of Tecno Camon 19 will take place on July 12, the Chinese vendor announced through a post on Twitter. The company is teasing the launch of the Tecno Camon 19 series through a dedicated landing page on its website. E-commerce website Amazon has also created a landing page to announce the release of the Tecno Camon 19 Neo launch in the Indian market. However, the time of the launch event and India pricing details of the smartphones are unknown at this moment.

Tecno Camon 19 series price (expected)

To recall, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo was unveiled in Bangladesh in last month with a price tag of BDT 18,490 (roughly Rs. 15,500) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price is set at $280 (roughly Rs. 21,850) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Camon 19 Pro 5G price is set at $320 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The price of the vanilla Tecno Camon 19 is yet to be announced, though the phone was showcased alongside other models.

Tecno Camon 19 series specifications (expected)

The Indian variants of Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo are likely to have most of the same specifications as the global variants. The Tecno Camon 19 runs Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display. It is powered by an MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a custom-designed 64-megapixel RGBW primary sensor, along with quad-LED flash. Other key specifications of the phone include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It sports a triple rear camera unit with quad flash. The camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with dual flash. Besides, the phone offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo carries 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19 Neo Specifications, Tecno Camon 19, Tecno Camon 19 Specifications, Tecno Camon 19 Pro, Tecno Camon 19 Pro Specifications, Tecno
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Thor: Love and Thunder Collects Impressive $302 Million Globally During Opening Weekend

Related Stories

Comment
