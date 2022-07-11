Tecno Camon 19 series and Camon 19 Neo are set to hit the Indian market on July 12. Tecno, via Twitter, has confirmed the arrival of the new smartphones and a dedicated microsite on the company website and Amazon is teasing the specifications of the Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo ahead of launch. The Tecno Camon 19 series will feature a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel RGBW primary sensor, along with a quad-LED flash. The Camon 19 Neo, on the other hand, will have a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash.

The launch of Tecno Camon 19 will take place on July 12, the Chinese vendor announced through a post on Twitter. The company is teasing the launch of the Tecno Camon 19 series through a dedicated landing page on its website. E-commerce website Amazon has also created a landing page to announce the release of the Tecno Camon 19 Neo launch in the Indian market. However, the time of the launch event and India pricing details of the smartphones are unknown at this moment.

Tecno Camon 19 series price (expected)

To recall, the Tecno Camon 19 Neo was unveiled in Bangladesh in last month with a price tag of BDT 18,490 (roughly Rs. 15,500) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price is set at $280 (roughly Rs. 21,850) for the lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the Camon 19 Pro 5G price is set at $320 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the only 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The price of the vanilla Tecno Camon 19 is yet to be announced, though the phone was showcased alongside other models.

Tecno Camon 19 series specifications (expected)

The Indian variants of Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo are likely to have most of the same specifications as the global variants. The Tecno Camon 19 runs Android 12 with HiOS 8.6 on top and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display. It is powered by an MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a custom-designed 64-megapixel RGBW primary sensor, along with quad-LED flash. Other key specifications of the phone include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, 128GB of onboard storage, and 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It sports a triple rear camera unit with quad flash. The camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with dual flash. Besides, the phone offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo carries 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging.

