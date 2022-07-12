Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo were launched in India on Tuesday. The new Tecno handsets are camera-centric offerings and both of them come with Memory Fusion technology that borrows some storage and uses it as RAM for stutterless performance. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 11GB RAM (includes 5GB from storage), and come with triple rear cameras. The vanilla model gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor and the Neo gets a 48-megapixel main camera.

Tecno Camon 19, Tecno Camon 19 Neo price, availability

The Tecno Camon 19 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the lone 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Memory fusion) + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Eco Black, Geometric Green, and Sea Salt White colour options.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in India is Rs. 12,999 for the lone 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Memory fusion) + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Dreamland Green, Eco Black, and Ice Mirror colours.

Both Tecno phones will go on sale from July 23 via retail stores and Amazon.

It is to be noted that the Tecno Camon 19 series was announced globally and the Tecno Camon 19 Neo was unveiled in Bangladesh last month.

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 runs Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LTPS display with up to 500 nits brightness. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Tecno says that the phone gets HyperEngine Technology along with a Super Boost function that provides stutter-less performance.

For photos and videos, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, which is paired with an f/1.7 aperture lens. There are several photography modes such as SuperNight, Night mode filters, Video HDR, Pro Mode, Video Bokeh, Film Mode, among others. There is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Camon 19 phone offers 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded to up to 512GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also carries a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display. It is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with dual flash. It offers 128GB of inbuilt storage and comes with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Tecno phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support.