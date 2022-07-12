Technology News
loading

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo were announced in various markets in June.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 July 2022 13:30 IST
Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo are offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 19 gets 64-megapixel main sensor
  • Both phones will be available from July 23
  • Tecno Camon 19 Neo comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo were launched in India on Tuesday. The new Tecno handsets are camera-centric offerings and both of them come with Memory Fusion technology that borrows some storage and uses it as RAM for stutterless performance. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 11GB RAM (includes 5GB from storage), and come with triple rear cameras. The vanilla model gets a 64-megapixel primary sensor and the Neo gets a 48-megapixel main camera.

Tecno Camon 19, Tecno Camon 19 Neo price, availability

The Tecno Camon 19 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the lone 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Memory fusion) + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Eco Black, Geometric Green, and Sea Salt White colour options.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo price in India is Rs. 12,999 for the lone 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Memory fusion) + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Dreamland Green, Eco Black, and Ice Mirror colours.

Both Tecno phones will go on sale from July 23 via retail stores and Amazon.

It is to be noted that the Tecno Camon 19 series was announced globally and the Tecno Camon 19 Neo was unveiled in Bangladesh last month.

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 runs Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LTPS display with up to 500 nits brightness. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Tecno says that the phone gets HyperEngine Technology along with a Super Boost function that provides stutter-less performance.

For photos and videos, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor, which is paired with an f/1.7 aperture lens. There are several photography modes such as SuperNight, Night mode filters, Video HDR, Pro Mode, Video Bokeh, Film Mode, among others. There is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Tecno Camon 19 phone offers 128GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded to up to 512GB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also carries a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display. It is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone gets a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with dual flash. It offers 128GB of inbuilt storage and comes with a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Tecno phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W flash charging support.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 19, Tecno Camon 19 Price in India, Tecno Camon 19 specifications, Tecno Camon 19 Neo, Tecno Camon 19 Neo Price in India, Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specifications, Tecno
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
S. Korea’s SK Telecom to Develop Web3-Powered Crypto Wallet Despite Ongoing Slump
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Starts July 23: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

Related Stories

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  3. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  7. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  9. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 With Dual 50-Megapixel Cameras, Glyph Interface Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Unveils First Full-Colour Images From the James Webb Space Telescope
  3. WhatsApp Head Issues Warning To All Android Users: All You Need to know
  4. Nikon to Drop Out of DSLR Cameras, Shift Focus to Mirrorless Segment: Report
  5. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Teaser Page Goes Live
  6. TikTok Warned by Italian Data Watchdog Over Alleged Breach of EU Privacy Rules For Updated Targeted Ads Policy
  7. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC India Launch Officially Teased
  8. Qualcomm, Ericsson, Thales Plan to Introduce Space-Based 5G Network for Global Connectivity
  9. Chromecast With Google TV Reportedly Receiving May 2022 Software Update With Improvements
  10. US Senators Said to Be Briefed on Bill Aimed at Boosting US Chip Manufacturing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.