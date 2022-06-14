Tecno Camon 19 Neo has debuted in Bangladesh as the first model in the company's Camon 19 series. The new Tecno handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has a hole-punch style display to house the selfie shooter. The smartphone features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit along with LED flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W flash charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo price, availability

The official website of Tecno in Bangladesh doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new Tecno Camon 19 Neo. The handset is currently listed on the e-commerce website Pickaboo for BDT 18,490 (roughly Rs. 15,500) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration. It is listed in a single Blue colour option.

However, details about Tecno Camon 19 Neo's launch in India and other global markets are unknown at this moment.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo specifications

The dual (Nano) SIM Tecno Camon 19 Neo runs on Android 12 and features a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The new Tecno handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM.

For optics, Tecno Camon 19 Neo sports a triple rear camera unit with quad flash. The camera setup is headlined by a 48-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with dual flash. Besides, the phone offers 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on Tecno Camon 19 Neo include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C port, and OTG. Sensors on board include a g-sensor, ambient light sensor, and distance sensor. The phone also carries a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Tecno has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the new device. It carries 18W flash charging support as well.