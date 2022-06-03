TCL Stylus 5G has been launched in the United States on Thursday, June 2. The smartphone, as its name suggests, includes a built-in stylus and features the Nebo app with highly precise handwriting recognition. There is also a quick access menu to stylus features like drawing, taking notes, screen magnifications, and more. It sports a large 6.81-inch full-HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.2 percent. The TCL Stylus 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

TCL Stylus 5G price, availability

The TCL Stylus 5G is available in the United States and can be purchased from the T-Mobile site for $258 (roughly Rs. 20,000). TCL only offers the Lunar Black colour option for this handset. At this price point, the TCL Stylus 5G works as a cheaper alternative to other handsets with a stylus like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Moto G Stylus 5G.

TCL Stylus 5G specifications, features

This handset features a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Furthermore, the storage can be expanded via an up to 2TB microSD card. The TCL Stylus 5G boots Android 12 out of the box.

For optics, this smartphone features a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout on the front. Both of these camera setups are capable of recording full-HD videos at 30 fps.

The TC Stylus 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery which is claimed to last for up to 15.3 hours of normal usage. It also supports 18W fast charging. It measures 169.6x76.5x8.98mm and weighs about 213g. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock technology. On the bottom side, it features a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a stylus slot. The smartphone supports Bluetooth v5.2 and NFC wireless connectivity.