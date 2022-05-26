Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally

Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally

The technology is said to be vital to Taiwan's security and urged people to ‘stay high on alert’ for such Chinese activities.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2022 15:41 IST
Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally

Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies or their R&D centers earlier this week

Highlights
  • Investigation Bureau started investigations into around 100 Chinese firms
  • The bureau said nearly 70 people have been summoned for questioning
  • Taiwanese law prohibits Chinese investment in semiconductor supply chain

Taiwan authorities raided ten Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent this week, the island's Investigation Bureau said on Thursday, the latest crackdown on Chinese firms to protect its chip supremacy.

Home to chipmaker giant TSMC and accounting for the majority of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan has ramped up a campaign to counter illegal poaching by Chinese companies in what the island sees as a threat to its chip expertise.

The bureau said it raided ten Chinese companies or their R&D centers which operate in Taiwan without approval earlier this week. It said nearly 70 people have been summoned for questioning in a joint crackdown across several cities including the capital Taipei and the island's semiconductor hub, Hsinchu.

"The illegal poaching of Taiwan's high-tech talent by Chinese companies has badly impacted our international competitiveness and endangered our national security," the bureau said in a statement.

It said technology is vital to Taiwan's security and urged people to "stay high on alert" for such Chinese activities.

The bureau did not name the companies currently being investigated, adding they included integrated circuit design firms and electronics parts makers.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office has not responded to Reuters' requests for comment on the issue.

The Investigation Bureau has launched investigations into around 100 Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching technology talents, a senior bureau official told Reuters last month.

China's scramble for chip engineering talent has intensified amid Beijing's goal of achieving self-reliance in advanced chips, especially after a trade war with the former Trump administration in the United States.

Taiwanese law prohibits Chinese investment in some parts of the semiconductor supply chain, including chip design, and requires reviews for other areas such as chip packaging, making it very difficult for Chinese chip companies to operate on the island legally.

In March, the bureau raided eight Chinese companies aimed at countering what it said was "the Chinese Communist Party's illegal activities of talent-poaching and secret-stealing".

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taiwan Affairs Office, TSMC
Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour OptionsPhone 14 Pro’s high-quality concept renders have been revealed by a reliable graphic designer. These alleged renders offer a detailed look at the front and back panels along with
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
  9. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  10. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk’s Twitter Ownership May Benefit China, Amazon’s Owner Jeff Bezos Raised Concerns: Reports
  2. NASA Voyager 1's Probe Is the Closest Humanity Can Get to Immortality, Claims Expert
  3. Speed Racer Live-Action Series Coming to Apple TV+, With J.J. Abrams as Executive Producer: Report
  4. Taiwan Raids Chinese Companies, R&D Centres Suspected of Poaching Chip Engineers Illegally
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Variant Reportedly Launching Soon
  6. Nvidia Says Sales of Video Game Chips to Decline in Current Quarter Due to COVID-19
  7. Vivo T2X Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  9. Andreessen Horowitz Launches Fresh $4.5 Billion Crypto Fund Despite Market Dip
  10. Google Cybersecurity Expert Links Russian Hackers to New Website Leaks Related to Brexit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.