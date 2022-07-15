Technology News
loading

Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People

Taiwan found China's Luxshare Precision Industry had targeted Catcher Technology "in order to quickly enter the Apple production chain to win orders."

By Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2022 19:23 IST
Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People

Catcher, which makes iPhone and iPad cases, said it continues to optimise protection of trade secrets

Highlights
  • Taiwan has been stepping up efforts to stop illegal activities by China
  • Luxshare said to have "lured" Catcher's research and development team
  • New Taipei prosecutors have now charged 14 people in the case

Taiwanese prosecutors on Friday accused a Chinese Apple supplier of stealing commercial secrets from a Taiwanese supplier and poaching its workforce to win orders from the US company, saying it had charged 14 people.

Taiwan has been stepping up efforts to stop what it views as underhand and illegal activities by Chinese firms to steal know-how and poach away talent in what Taipei's government views as a threat to the island's tech prowess.

Prosecutors in New Taipei said after a year-and-a-half investigation they had found that China's Luxshare Precision Industry had targeted Taiwanese competitor Catcher Technology "in order to quickly enter the Apple production chain to win orders."

Luxshare "lured" Catcher's China-based research and development team with promises of high salaries and stole business secrets from the Taiwanese firm, causing them big losses, the prosecutors said in a statement.

Luxshare was doing this in order to be able to "quickly build factories and mass produce cases for iPhones, iPads and other products," the statement said.

Luxshare did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Apple.

New Taipei prosecutors have now charged 14 people in connection with the case for breach of trust and taking commercial secrets for use overseas, they added.

"The department will do its best to investigate such cases to maintain the sound development of our country's enterprises and ensure the competitiveness of national industries."

Catcher, which makes iPhone and iPad cases, said in a statement it continues to implement and optimise the protection of trade secrets and intellectual property rights, and will investigate anything that infringes on its rights and interests.

The company is cooperating with the probe, it added.

In May, Taiwanese authorities raided 10 companies or their R&D centres operating in Taiwan without approval suspected of illegally poaching chip engineers and other tech talent.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 
Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iphone, ipad, supply, China, Taiwan
Oppo Pad Air Teased to Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Up to 7GB of Extended RAM Support

Related Stories

Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 3D Models Show Complete Design
  7. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  8. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
  9. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
  10. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People
  2. Oppo Pad Air Teased to Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Up to 7GB of Extended RAM Support
  3. Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details
  4. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 680 SoC Ahead of July 20 India Launch
  5. OnePlus 10 Ultra Design, Camera Layout Tipped by OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings: Report
  6. Secret Headquarters Trailer: Owen Wilson Sports Iron Man-like Armour in Spy Kids-esque Superhero Movie
  7. Astronomers From China, Australia Jointly Discover Binary System Ejecting Common Envelope
  8. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D Models Surface Online, Shows Complete Design
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Analysis of Neutrino That Crashed Into Antarctica Sheds Light on Origin of Cosmic Rays
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.