Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colour Options Revealed in Leaked Press Renders Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders reveal minor cosmetic changes compared to its predecessor.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 27 July 2022 14:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colour Options Revealed in Leaked Press Renders Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: GizNext/OnLeaks

Shown above is the leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the Blue colourway

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is tipped to arrive in four colourways
  • Button placement could remain the same as the current generation
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 may feature a bigger cover display

With the announcement of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones expected at the company's Unpacked event on August 10, the leaks have begun to intensify. While smartphone enthusiasts can expect the usual core hardware upgrades with Samsung's foldable Z series, minor cosmetic changes have also shown up in past leaks. A tipster has now shared leaked press renders showing off the four official colourways of Samsung's purported next generation Galaxy Z Flip series foldable smartphone.

Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with GizNext revealed what they claim to be the official renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 design (expected)

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have leaked in the past, but these are the first high-quality renders to surface online. The new images show the phones from every possible angle and in each of the four expected colour variants — Blue, Black, Beige and Lavender. While the official names of the colourways have not been mentioned in this new leak, past leaks point to them being called Blue, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Bora Purple.

It's also easy to tell that the phone has grown thicker overall with flatter sides on the frame. The cover display also seems to have grown slightly bigger. What remains to be seen is how the phone folds shut and whether there's still a gap where both halves meet. An older report on the design changes also point to a vertical layout for the rear cameras that are said to be protruding and are expected to deliver a better image quality. The placement of the volume rocker and unlock/Bixby button also remains the same in the new leak.

An earlier report also hinted at a Bespoke Edition of the handset that is expected to be unveiled at the event. The Bespoke Edition would have a similar concept of offering multiple colour combinations as with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but would take things a step further by offering a 900 combination for interested customers (compared to 49 in the past).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 pricing, specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is reportedly expected to arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. A recent leak had revealed that it will be available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 8GB + 512GB storage options, with prices starting from EUR 1,080 (roughly Rs. 88,000). The phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 2.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display which is slightly bigger than the current Galaxy Z Flip 3 model.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung Galaxy S22 ‘Bora Purple’ Edition Colour Variant Launched: Details
Tecno Spark 9T India Launch Date Set for July 28, Specifications Teased

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Colour Options Revealed in Leaked Press Renders Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  2. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  6. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  7. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  8. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Adds Aerial Views of Landmarks, Location Sharing Notifications, More Features
  2. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Delayed Indefinitely: Report
  3. Coinbase Share Prices Fall 21 Percent as US SEC Probes Its Token Listings
  4. BSNL to Receive Rs. 1.64 Lakh Crore Revival Package, to Merge With BBNL
  5. Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Premium Subscribers Grow to 188 Million in Q2, Monthly Active Users Rise to 433 Million: Details
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 Flight Jacket Sells at Auction for $2.8 Million
  9. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  10. Redmi K50S Pro 200-Megapixel Sensor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped Again, Along With Other Specifications: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.