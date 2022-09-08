Technology News
  Mysterious Sony Smartphone With Triple 48 Megapixel Sensors Tipped, Could be New Xperia Pro: Report

Mysterious Sony Smartphone With Triple 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped, Could be New Xperia Pro: Report

New Sony Xperia Pro may be called Sony Xperia Pro-I Mark II.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 8 September 2022 19:26 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia Pro-I was launched last year

Highlights
  • The new phone may get improved Sony IMX557 sensor
  • It may include Sony IMX903 1-inch sensor
  • Sony is holding an event on September 12

Sony may be working on a new Xperia Pro smartphone and it may launch soon, as per a tipster. This smartphone could be the successor of the Sony Xperia Pro-I that was launched in October last year. The camera-centric handset is tipped to come equipped with three 48-megapixel sensors, however, they could have different sensor size and model number. The news comes as Sony's Xperia announced it is holding an online event on September 12 to unveil a new product aimed at professional gamers.

As per a post by a tipster on Weibo, (via GSMArena), the rumoured Sony Xperia Pro smartphone could come with three 48-megapixel sensors. The first could be a Sony IMX903 1-inch sensor, the second could be Sony IMX803 1/1.3-inch sensor, and the third could be an improved version of the Sony IMX557 1/1.7-inch sensor. One of them is tipped to get f/1.2 to f/4.0 multistage variable aperture.

There is not much information available about the smartphones other than the alleged camera sensor details. The phone could be called the Xperia Pro-I Mark II. It is expected to be a successor to last year's Sony Xperia Pro-I which was launched in October.

Sony Xperia Pro-I specifications

The Sony Xperia Pro-I features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel 1-inch sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/4.0. There is also a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and another 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8-megapixel camera.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I gets 512GB storage, Dolby Atmos for the built-in speakers, and a fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Sony Xperia Pro, Sony Xperia Pro-I Specifications, Sony Xperia Pro-I, Sony
