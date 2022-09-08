Sony may be working on a new Xperia Pro smartphone and it may launch soon, as per a tipster. This smartphone could be the successor of the Sony Xperia Pro-I that was launched in October last year. The camera-centric handset is tipped to come equipped with three 48-megapixel sensors, however, they could have different sensor size and model number. The news comes as Sony's Xperia announced it is holding an online event on September 12 to unveil a new product aimed at professional gamers.

As per a post by a tipster on Weibo, (via GSMArena), the rumoured Sony Xperia Pro smartphone could come with three 48-megapixel sensors. The first could be a Sony IMX903 1-inch sensor, the second could be Sony IMX803 1/1.3-inch sensor, and the third could be an improved version of the Sony IMX557 1/1.7-inch sensor. One of them is tipped to get f/1.2 to f/4.0 multistage variable aperture.

There is not much information available about the smartphones other than the alleged camera sensor details. The phone could be called the Xperia Pro-I Mark II. It is expected to be a successor to last year's Sony Xperia Pro-I which was launched in October.

Sony Xperia Pro-I specifications

The Sony Xperia Pro-I features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel 1-inch sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/4.0. There is also a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and another 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8-megapixel camera.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I gets 512GB storage, Dolby Atmos for the built-in speakers, and a fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The phone is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.