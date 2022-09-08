Technology News
Sony Xperia Set to Launch Product Aimed at Pro Gamers, Streamers at 'Born To Game' Event on September 12

Sony will livestream the event via the official Sony Xperia YouTube channel.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 September 2022 18:15 IST
Sony Xperia Set to Launch Product Aimed at Pro Gamers, Streamers at ‘Born To Game’ Event on September 12

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Sony Xperia

Sony's last gaming phone was the Xperia Play, which was launched in 2011

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia will unveil a product for pro gamers and streamers
  • The new Sony Xperia product could be a new gaming phone
  • Sony is yet to reveal the name of the product

Sony's Xperia will host an online event on September 12 to unveil a new product aimed at professional gamers and streamers. The event will be livestreamed via the Sony Xperia YouTube channel. The tech giant is yet to reveal whether the new product will be a gaming smartphone or a new accessory. The company has announced the event date and time with the tagline ‘Born To Game'. As the event will be hosted by Xperia, the announcement could be related to smartphones.

The Tokyo-based tech giant announced via Twitter that the ‘Born To Game' event will be hosted by Sony's Xperia on September 12 at 1pm JST (9:30am IST) . During the event, the company will launch a new product for professional gamers and streamers. The event will be livestreamed via Sony Xperia's YouTube channel.

Since, the event is being hosted by Sony's Xperia, it can be expected to be a smartphone-related product. Sony is yet to reveal whether the company will launch a new gaming smartphone or an accessory for its existing lineup of phones.

The last gaming-centric smartphone from the company was the Sony Xperia Play, which was launched in April 2011. If the company decides to launch a gaming smartphone during the ‘Born To Game' event on September 12, it would be the first from the company in 11 years. The Xperia Play was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 SoC, coupled with 512MB of RAM. It sports a 4-inch display with 480x854 pixels resolution.

Recently, the Sony Xperia 5 IV was launched in select regions with compact design. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 21:9 aspect ratio. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with adaptive charging support.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony Xperia Play

Sony Xperia Play

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 4.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon S2 (MSM8255)
Front Camera 0.3-megapixel
Rear Camera 5.1-megapixel
RAM 512MB
Storage 1GB
Battery Capacity 1500mAh
OS Android 2.3
Resolution 480x854 pixels
Sony Xperia 5 IV

Sony Xperia 5 IV

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Sony, Sony Xperia Play, Sony Xperia 5 IV, Sony Xperia Born To Game event
