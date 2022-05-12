Technology News
Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Details

Sony Xperia Ace III is currently only available to pre-order in Japan.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 May 2022 11:33 IST
Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Details

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony Xperia Ace III sports a 5.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia Ace III is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera
  • It has IP68 water and dust resistance rating
  • The Sony Xperia Ace III packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage

Sony Xperia Ace III has been launched as an affordable 5G handset in Japan. The company launched the Xperia 1 IV flagship and the Xperia 10 IV mid-ranger during a launch event on Wednesday. The Xperia Ace III is the successor to the 4G-enabled Xperia Ace 2, which was released last year also in May. It arrives as the most affordable 5G handset released by Sony. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery.

Sony Xperia Ace III price, availability

The Sony Xperia Ace III is currently only available to pre-order in Japan and will go on sale by mid-June. It only has a 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage variant which is priced at JPY 34,408 (roughly Rs. 20,500). Sony has launched this smartphone in four colour options — Black, Blue, Brick Orange, and Grey.

Sony Xperia Ace III specifications, features

As we mentioned earlier, the Sony Xperia Ace III packs a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC under the hood. It runs on Android 12 with no skin on top. The Sony Xperia Ace III has a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for storing the front camera. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It features a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The cameras feature auto HDR technology that allows you to capture bright photos even with backlighting.

The Xperia Ace III is 69x140x8.9mm in dimensions and weighs about 162 grams. It is designed to offer IP68 rated water and dust resistance. The handset sports a fingerprint sensor mounted on the right side. There is also a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Its LDAC codec support enables you to listen to high-resolution audio via wired or wireless headphones. It also offers Bluetooth v5.1 and NFC wireless connectivity options.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Sony Xperia Ace III

Sony Xperia Ace III

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 5.50-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Sony Xperia Ace III With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Details
