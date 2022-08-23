Technology News
  Sony Xperia 5 IV Visits US FCC Database; Could Feature a Smaller Display Than Predecessor: Report

Sony Xperia 5 IV Visits US FCC Database; Could Feature a Smaller Display Than Predecessor: Report

Sony Xperia 5 IV is said to succeed the Xperia 5 III, which was launched in April 2021.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 August 2022 15:21 IST
Sony Xperia 5 IV Visits US FCC Database; Could Feature a Smaller Display Than Predecessor: Report

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Xperia 5 III (pictured) features a triple rear camera setup

Sony Xperia 5 IV has reportedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification database. The US FCC listing suggests the measurements of the rumoured Sony handset. The Sony Xperia 5 IV listing also suggests that it could feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. According to the report, the handset could feature a slightly smaller display than the Sony Xperia 5 III. The US FCC database also suggests NFC support for the Sony handset.

A Sony smartphone has been listed on the US FCC database. According to a report by GSMArena, the listing belongs to the Sony Xperia 5 IV. The listing suggests the measurements of the handset and some connectivity features. It is worth noting that Sony is yet to announce any plans to launch a successor to the Sony Xperia 5 III that was launched in 2021.

As per the listing, the Sony Xperia 5 IV could measure 155.74mm in height and 67.1mm in width. The diagonal length is 153.5mm, the listing suggests. According to the report, this could mean that the handset is likely to sport a 6.04-inch display. This is slightly smaller than the 6.1-inch OLED display on the Sony Xperia 5 III. The rumoured handset could also feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, according to the US FCC database listing.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV could also feature NFC support, wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as per the certification website. The handset was previously tipped powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could also feature the same camera setup as its predecessor.

To recall, the Sony Xperia 5 III was launched in April last year. As mentioned above, the company's handset features a 6.1-inch HDR OLED CinemaWide display with full-HD+ resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary lens, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The camera setup also gets Zeiss optics. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging support.

Sony Xperia 5 III

Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Further reading: Sony, Sony Xperia 5 IV, Sony Xperia 5 III
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
